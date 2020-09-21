MAINTAL (dpa-AFX) – The mobile communications provider 1 & 1 Drillisch wants to move the network operators Deutsche Telekom and Vodafone (Vodafone Group) with the help of the regulatory authorities to new negotiations on the shared use of their networks. 1 & 1 Drillisch called the Federal Network Agency in its role as arbitrator because the talks with the two companies on so-called “national roaming” had not yet led to any result, the subsidiary of United Internet announced on Monday in Maintal. Drillisch already formally included the authority in the negotiations on Friday, it said. Drillisch also reserves the right to take such a step against the third German mobile network operator, Telefonica Deutschland, but negotiations with the Munich-based company are still ongoing.

1 & 1 Drillisch bought licenses for the new 5G generation of mobile communications in 2019 and, according to its own information, wants to set up its own, then fourth, mobile communications network in Germany. For a transitional period of several years until the frequencies are available and the network has been set up, 1 & 1 Drillisch, as a newcomer, needs “national roaming” and thus the sharing of existing networks so that customers can receive nationwide coverage, Drillisch said. Part of the conditions for awarding the licenses was that the Federal Network Agency took on the role of arbitrator in the negotiations, so that a new provider would not be deterred from entering the market with excessive price demands.

1 & 1 Drillisch is currently struggling with price demands from Telefonica Deutschland, whose network the company has been using on a large scale so far. At the weekend, United Internet and 1 & 1 Drillisch had therefore lowered their earnings forecasts, the United Internet share fell by almost 24 percent at the beginning of the week, that of 1 & 1 Drillisch by almost 28 percent./men/fba