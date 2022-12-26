Abu Dhabi (WAM)

The local stock markets attracted liquidity that exceeded 1.1 billion dirhams at the end of today’s session, with its concentration mainly in financial, banking and real estate stocks.

The liquidity was distributed by 1.03 billion dirhams in the Abu Dhabi Stock Exchange and 123.6 million dirhams in the Dubai Financial Market, after trading on 238.15 million shares through the implementation of more than 9.7 thousand transactions.

The Dubai General Market Index rose by 0.31%, or the equivalent of 10.4 points, to close at 3326.52 points, with the real estate sector index growing by 0.4%, the financial sector by 0.57%, and the industry sector by 0.39%.

The Abu Dhabi market index, “Vadex 15”, closed at the level of 10245.37 points, while the FTSE Abu Dhabi General Market index, “Fadji”, reached the level of 10252.53 points.

In the Abu Dhabi market, “Abu Dhabi Ports” rose by 1.59%, “Borouge” by 0.8%, “Yahsat” by 0.78%, “VertiGlobe” by 0.46%, “Burjeel” by 0.44%, and “Alpha Abu Dhabi Holding” by 0.07%, with it ranking second in the list. The list of the most active after attracting liquidity of about 168.7 million dirhams, while “Al-Alamiya Holding” came in first place with a liquidity of 254.7 million dirhams. In the Dubai market, “Dubai Islamic” rose 1.24%, “Emirates NBD” 1.15%, and “Emaar Properties” 0.17 %, “Emaar Development” 1.4%, “Shuaa Capital” 0.24%, “Air Arabia” 1.4%, “Salik” 1.19%, and “Tecom” 1.34%, and “Ajman Bank” topped the activity, attracting more than 27.6 million dirhams, followed by “ Emirates NBD », with about 23.6 million dirhams.