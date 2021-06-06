Dubai (WAM)

Yesterday, real estate transactions in the Dubai Land Department amounted to more than 1.1 billion dirhams. The department witnessed the registration of 334 pledges of allegiance, worth 661.2 million dirhams, of which 28 pledged allegiance to lands, worth 183.68 million dirhams, and 306 pledges of allegiance to apartments and villas, worth 477.52 million dirhams. The most important land pledges of 50 million dirhams in the Burj Khalifa area, followed by a pledge of 32 million dirhams in the gardens of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, followed by a pledge of 16 million dirhams in the gardens of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. The fourth district of Al-Habiya topped the regions in terms of the number of sales, as it recorded 6 sales worth 23 million dirhams, followed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Gardens with 4 sales worth 68 million dirhams, and the third in Seih Shuaib 1 with 4 sales worth 4 million dirhams. With regard to the most important sales of apartments and villas, a pledge of 25 million dirhams in the Palm Jumeirah area came as the most important sale. Mortgages recorded a value of 376.09 million dirhams, including 13 mortgages of land with a value of 112.39 million dirhams and 70 mortgages for villas and apartments with a value of 263.7 million dirhams, the most important of which was in the Al Nahda II area with a value of 98 million dirhams and another in the second Umm Hurair area with a value of 68 million dirhams. As for donations, 17 donations were recorded, worth 61.78 million dirhams, the most important of which were in the First Al Khawaneej area, with a value of 48 million dirhams, and another in the Palm Jumeirah area, with a value of 9 million dirhams.