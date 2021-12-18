B.orussia Mönchengladbach missed a redeeming victory at the end of the year – but at least slowed down the week-long slide. After four defeats in a row in the Bundesliga, the Gladbach team and their ailing coach Adi Hütter won 1-1 (1-0) at TSG Hoffenheim.

Kevin Akpoguma (90 + 1) only equalized in stoppage time for the recently strong Hoffenheim team. Breel Embolo (35.) scored for the Gladbachers against their favorite opponent Hütters, who had previously won all of his six league games as coach of Eintracht Frankfurt against TSG. The Hoffenheim team have been unbeaten for six encounters (14 points), and from then on they missed their sixth home win in a row.

The allowed 750 spectators saw Borussen completely unsettled at the beginning. The Hoffenheim should have been in the lead after a quarter of an hour. But Pavel Kaderabek (4th) and Georginio Rutter (12th) couldn’t take advantage of two great opportunities. The guests, who were missing Mamadou Doucoure, Nico Elvedi, Jonas Hofmann and the suspended Manu Kone, not only cut a bad figure on the defensive. In the game forward, the Gladbach team lacked courage and ideas. Nevertheless, the Hoffenheim team, who had to do without Ermin Bicakcic, Jacob Bruun Larsen, Marco John and Robert Skov, gave the Rhinelanders a great opportunity in the 22nd minute – but Lars Stindl miserably missed it. In return, Kaderabek once again had the hosts’ lead on his feet (23rd). Four minutes later, it was Rutter again who couldn’t get the ball into the Gladbach goal. After that, however, the tide turned. The guests took command. Stindl (29th), Patrick Herrmann (31st) and Embolo (34th) were close to the lead – which Embolo then scored after a corner.

At the beginning of the second half, TSG pushed for an equalizer. But again there was a lack of opportunities to exploit. This time it was Dennis Geiger who could not utilize (47th). As the game progressed, the hosts acted more and more offensively, which opened up counter-chances for the Gladbach team. The best chance in this phase was once again Rutter headed after a corner (65th). Then TSG increased the number of strokes again and missed the best chances – until Akpoguma finally scored.