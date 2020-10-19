E.It was only a small group of 300 spectators that the FC Schalke 04 team and their coach Manuel Baum said goodbye to with warm applause after the 1-1 draw against Union Berlin. And yet there were special moments for the team from the district. After all, the poor Schalke have not felt so much affection for many months.

The first win since January didn’t work, but Baum was able to speak of a “small step forward” after winning the first point this season. The coach praised his players for their “passion”, for “running, fighting”. Schalke is alive. In terms of play, his team urgently needs to improve, added the coach, because Union Berlin had been more present and dangerous for a long time in front of the goal, which is why manager Oliver Ruhnert said: “It would definitely have been more possible”

Just in a short period around the 20th minute, the team of coach Urs Fischer had three good opportunities, a shot by Robert Andrich fended off Schalke’s goalkeeper Frederik Rönnow with a brilliant reaction. Shortly after the break, Christopher Lenz failed from five meters to Rönnow, (47th), so that the 0: 1 after 55 minutes matched the course of the game. Christopher Trimmel had flanked from the right, Marvin Friedrich hit his head from five meters.

A break for Schalke

Schalke seemed to be on the ground again, surrender alone isn’t quite in the Bundesliga. But then this opening pass came to Steven Skzrybski, whose strong shot the Berlin goalkeeper Andreas Luhte just steered over the bar. The next corner carried Goncalo Pacencia into the goal (69.), and suddenly Schalke sensed the chance of a win.

The audience made itself noticeable, “we showed that we have character,” said Skzrybski. But it was not enough for the really big coup, it would have required more impact and inspiration around the Berliner Tor. A win would not have been in line with the performance either, because Union appeared very stable in almost all phases. Next weekend, Schalke will face Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby.