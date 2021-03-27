L.ukas Nmecha hearted keeper Finn Dahmen first. The striker saved the German U-21 national team with his late goal the 1-1 (0-0) in the contested classic against the Netherlands – and made up for Dahmen’s mistake. Thanks to the draw, Germany’s footballers still have a good chance of reaching the EM quarter-finals. In the final group game against Romania on Tuesday, coach Stefan Kuntz’s selection was enough to get through a draw. “I was in the right place. It was a very important point that we got, ”said goal scorer Nmecha happily.

Against the strong Dutch offensive around RB Leipzig’s Justin Kluivert, the DFB selection earned the point with a combative performance in the final phase of the game. “It was a very emotional game, a high-level trade fair,” said Kuntz, who was “extremely proud” of his team. “It’s really fantastic. I’m as happy as Bolle about the equalization. “

With four points, the DFB selection now leads the group ahead of Romania (also four points) and the Netherlands (two). Goalkeeper Dahmen made a mistake on his 23rd birthday and kicked past the ball, Kluivert scored (48th minute). U-21 top scorer Nmecha managed to equalize late (84th). Especially after the break, the playful Jong Oranje was the better team, the German team, technically inferior in many situations, but fought against it and rewarded themselves.

The heated neighborhood duel was particularly explosive because Germany’s Salih Özcan and Jordan Teze faced each other again after a spitting attack by the Dutchman against Cologne after a U-20 international match in 2018. Kuntz assured before kick-off: “That thing is forgotten.” But shortly after half-time, several players from both teams clashed after Teze fouled Özcan.

The early stages of the game were characterized even more by mutual respect than by great rivalry. The Netherlands had more possession in the balanced opening minutes, but neither team was dangerous. “Everyone knows that this is a derby, a great international game by name,” said Kuntz before kick-off about the motivation of his players.

Kuntz had tactically changed his team with two new ones with an unfamiliar three-man chain on the defensive. The DFB defense was initially safe. But as the game progressed, the Dutch, who were under more pressure after the 1-1 draw against Romania, took command. Even the injury-related replacement of Talent Noa Lang (22nd) did not upset the offensive game.

Offensively, the Kuntz-Elf tried to build an orderly structure, but too often the last pass did not arrive. A header from Amos Pieper after a corner was the best German chance of the first half (32nd). The German attack struggled against the physically strong Dutch central defense around youngster Sven Botman. And the defense was lucky that a header from Dani de Wit only landed on the post (36th).

In the second half, the DFB team got off to a very bad start with Dahmen’s mistake, who kicked past the ball after a back pass. The keeper from FSV Mainz 05 had received the trust of Kuntz somewhat surprisingly before the tournament. As a result, the young German footballers tried to equalize. A free kick from captain Arne Maier (55th) flew well over the gate, but Nmecha rewarded the team for the comeback shortly before the end. Jonathan Burkhardt, a late substitute, prepared the goal.