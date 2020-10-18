S.Confidently, as suggested by the standings after three Bundesliga games with two wins and one draw, Frankfurt Eintracht started the next test on Sunday afternoon at 1.FC Cologne, who had not yet won or had points. Coach Adi Hütter had spurred Hessians’ optimism from the start with sentences like: “If we play like we did recently, I am confident that we can win in Cologne too. We know that the opponent is in poor shape, we want to take the game into our own hands. ”The Frankfurt task was to turn the resolute resolution into a convincing act. But it was only partially fulfilled, because more than a 1: 1 as in the previous season in the same place did not jump out for the Frankfurters.

Silva’s penalty goal (4.5 + 2) was not enough, as Duda scored the 1: 1 shortly after the break (52nd) and gave the Cologne team their first point win of the new season. The Rhinelander deserved the draw because they appeared more agile and purposeful than before in the second half and thus surprised the Frankfurt team, who were very successful abroad. They will travel to Munich next Saturday as fourth in the table for the Bundesliga hit with the currently second-placed champions FC Bayern. If they had won in Cologne, they would have made the preliminary jump to second place. But they weren’t good enough for that on Sunday.

Unity finds no gap

Trusting his recent consistently successful players, Hütter had nominated the same starting line-up as in the 2-1 win over Hoffenheim before the international break. After all, the new offensive forces Amin Younes and Ajdin Hrustic had already made it to the bench. What they saw by the 45th minute was a top notch bore. Eintracht had the game under control at all times, but did not find the loophole to capitalize on it against brave defending Cologne.

There were no significant chances to score. Until the last minute of the first half, when the more rustic style FC central defender Bornaauw stepped on the agile Japanese Kamada in the penalty area. Referee Jablonski hadn’t seen it, but the video assistant Tobias Welz did. So the Bremen referee took a closer look at the scene on the screen – and lo and behold, he recognized a foul. Finally, Eintracht had a clear shot, and André Silva used it for his third goal in the fourth Bundesliga game of the season. The Portuguese attacker shot the ball flat and sharp into the right corner of Cologne’s goal. No chance for FC goalkeeper Timo Horn, who was exposed to unsustainable penalties in the two previous home games against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim (2: 3) and Borussia Mönchengladbach (1: 3).

At the break, the slightly better team led in this dreary duel between two teams who fought each other with their visors closed. What wasn’t already there could only get better in the second half. Above all, the Rhinelander were now challenged if they did not want to extend their false start into this season and the series of thirteen consecutive games without a win. The Cologne team promptly delivered shortly after the restart, when the Frankfurt defense allowed themselves an extended break, which cross giver Ehizibue and goal scorer Duda effectively exploited from the free shot.

Cologne people turn up

The Cologne team then accelerated their rediscovered activities in order to take Eintracht’s defense by surprise a second time, which Ehizibue almost managed to do in the tough duel with Hinteregger (56th). Finally, a paralyzing palpation turned into a courageous exchange of blows, in which the Cologne team scored more and more. For example, with Duda’s courageous header, which Trapp parried well (63rd). Eintracht did too little in the first twenty minutes of the second half to intensify their own rhythm of the game and ran the risk of squandering their long, seemingly real chance of victory.

In order to set new, creative impulses, after 69 minutes Hütter replaced the former national player Amin Younes, who came to Eintracht on loan from SSC Napoli at the end of the most recent transfer period. Younes promptly brought something like new freshness into the almost dried up flow of the game. He immediately initiated an attack with Rode, at the end of which Dost put goalkeeper Timo Horn to the test with a long-range shot (71.). Younes turned out to be a win in his first competitive game for the Frankfurt team – even when his shot just missed the Cologne goal after 78 minutes. In the end, the Frankfurters were slightly disappointed, as more would have been possible than just a draw at 1. FC Köln, who had to wait for their first win in months.