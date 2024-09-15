Moataz Al Shami (Abu Dhabi)

The new AFC Champions League for the elite kicks off on Monday, with the participation of 24 teams, equally divided between the West and the East, competing with each other in a league system of one group for each region. Each team plays 8 matches, 4 at home and 4 away, all against different teams after the concept of home and away matches against the same teams was abolished, as was the custom in the old versions of the tournament.

The continent’s elite clubs enter the tournament with strong and distinctive deals and contracts that have been concluded to fight for the title of the first edition of the Elite Champions League, in which the total prize money for the title holder amounts to up to $12 million.

The combined market value of the elite teams is 1.06 billion euros, divided into 810 million for the western teams and 187 million for the eastern teams. Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia tops the list of 24 clubs participating in the tournament with a market value of 243.65 million euros, while Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia comes in second place in the market value of the tournament with 190.60 million euros.

Top 10

Al Hilal Saudi Arabia “243.65 million euros”

Saudi victory «190.60 million euros»

Al-Ahly Saudi Arabia “178.25 million euros”

Qatari Dam “70.03 million euros”

Al Rayyan of Qatar «60.60 million euros»

Al Ain of the Emirates “45.77 million euros”

Al Wasl of the Emirates “37.11 million euros”

Al-Gharafa of Qatar «32.20 million euros»

Shanghai «18.29 million euros»

Ulsan Hyundai (€17.70m)