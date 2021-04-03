The Munich team win even without the injured striker Lewandowski. The top game in Leipzig decides a goal: Müller hangs up, Goretzka scores. And RB only has a small chance to become a champion.

D.he FC Bayern Munich is well on the way to the next German championship. The record champion won the top game of the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig 1-0 on Saturday evening. National player Leon Goretzka scored the decisive goal in the 38th minute on presentation by Thomas Müller. The lack of goalscorer Robert Lewandowski did not bother Munich. The lead at the top of the table is now seven points with seven games left.

The kick-off was curiously delayed. Because the net was torn at one point in the goal of Bayern goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, referee Daniel Siebert initially did not whistle the game. Neuer wanted to fix the problem with a towel, but the referees didn’t play along. Ultimately, a stadium employee patched the network using cable ties. The game started almost four minutes late.

More soon at FAZ.NET.