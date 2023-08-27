Dhe Hamburger SV has defended its lead in the 2nd Bundesliga with one man less. Despite a red card for defender Guilherme Ramos in the 53rd minute, coach Tim Walter’s team won an exciting northern duel at Hannover 96 1-0 (0-0).

With this, HSV celebrates the third win in the fourth game of the season. The Lower Saxony conceded their first defeat. Bakery Jatta (68th minute) scored the winning goal fifteen minutes after being sent off.

49,000 spectators were in the stadium. Around 20,000 of them supported HSV in the sold-out Heinz von Heiden Arena. 96 coach Stefan Leitl was looking forward to the game: “Prime time, 49,000 spectators – there is little that is more fun this Saturday than playing this game.

The spectators saw a very entertaining and slightly paradoxical game in the first half. Because Hanover was the better team – but HSV had the better chances.

In the 34th minute first Ludovit Reis and then Robert Glatzel missed out on 96 goalkeeper Ron-Robert Zieler. Two minutes later, Ransford-Yeboah Königsdörffer headed wide of the goal from close range. But the hosts, who had been convincing for a long time, could have taken the lead when Nicolo Tresoldi finished with a heel and HSV keeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes deflected the ball to the crossbar (40th).

Everything seemed to be going well for Hanover after the red card. The 19-year-old Tresoldi hit the crossbar again in the 59th minute – this time with a head. A goal was in the air – it was scored by HSV with Jatta’s 20-meter cracker.

HSV couldn’t match their performances against FC Schalke 04 or Hertha BSC, but showed determination. The frequently criticized Hamburg defense only allowed Derrick Köhn, a native of Hamburg, to score once after the 1-0 lead (89′).