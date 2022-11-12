Christopher Antwi-Adjei has ended VfL Bochum’s misery away from home in the Bundesliga. The 28-year-old made Bochum celebrate their first away points of the season in a 1-0 (0-0) win over FC Augsburg on Saturday. The victory brought Bochum to within two points of Augsburg, who missed the huge chance of a draw after Mergim Berisha missed a penalty two minutes after the Bochum goal (60′).

In front of 28,011 spectators, some of whom called for a boycott of the World Cup with a large banner, things got down to business in the “WWK Arena” in a rustic manner and without any playful highlights. Lots of long balls, plenty of technical mistakes, but few chances to score or long periods of possession – it wasn’t a playful treat. The thrilling final offensive by the Augsburgers, who never gave up, with goalkeeper Rafal Gikiewicz attacking along with them, was powerful but not crowned with success. Also because Bochum fought against it with the same passion.

Overall, Bochum had the better actions in front of the goal. The outstanding Antwi-Adjei had the main part in it. The 28-year-old failed with a deflected shot by Augsburg goalkeeper Gikiewicz (13′), hit the outside post (14′), stumbled alone in front of Gikiewicz (23′) and set up perfectly for Simon Zoller (45’+2′). Zoller’s ball just missed the goal.

It was not at all surprising that Antwi-Adjei let coach Thomas Letsch celebrate the lead on the sidelines. After a lob by former Augsburger Konstantinos Stafylidis, the ball bounced back and forth between him and Gikiewicz, who narrowed the angle well – and then went into the goal. After a handball from Zoller, FCA almost had a great opportunity in return, but Berisha failed to convert the penalty into Manuel Riemann’s goal.

Antwi-Adjei is not considered a World Cup candidate for Ghana’s selection. Normally, however, Augsburg’s Carlos Gruezo would be in the South Americans’ World Cup squad when Ecuador were nominated on Monday. But the 27-year-old midfielder was injured and replaced after half an hour. When leaving the lawn, Gruezo pulled his jersey over his face and was consoled by his teammates and those in charge.







FCA full-back Robert Gumny, who is nominated for Poland’s World Cup team, impressed in the game. Switzerland’s Ruben Vargas, who came on early for the injured captain Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, only got better into the game after adjustment problems. He can look forward to the duel against Brazil at the World Cup.