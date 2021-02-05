S.Snow was falling from the sky, more and more, so that it soon wrapped parts of the Berlin Olympic Stadium in winter white. In addition, temperatures around freezing point, but Sami Khedira still seemed to be in the best of circumstances as he trotted towards the substitute bench. The former national player, world champion from 2014 and next to the Serb Nemanja Radonjic the latest addition from Hertha BSC, had been traveling to warmer climes professionally over the past decade.

He rarely had conditions like on Friday evening in Madrid and Turin, but what the 33-year-old midfielder then saw in the Berlin snow flurry should have impressed him to a certain extent.

His new colleagues and later Khedira himself gave Bayern an intense fight at a very appealing level, unfortunately from Berlin’s point of view it was in the end like so often when it went against Munich. Well played, the opponent faced with problems and yet lost. Hertha were defeated by FC Bayern 0: 1 and thus remained without a win in the second game under the new, old coach Pal Dardai. For over a month now, the Berliners have been waiting for three points and are in acute danger of relegation. Bayern, however, extended their sovereign lead as leaders.

The game had been brought forward by half an hour because the Munich team immediately set off from Berlin to Doha, where they are playing for the Club World Cup. On Monday there will be a semi-final against the Egyptians from Al Ahly Cairo, against this background they would certainly not have been angry about a little less effort in Berlin, but Hertha’s players did not do them that favor.

After just three minutes, Dodi Lukebakio appeared free in front of Manuel Neuer and forced the national goalkeeper to undertake a first rescue act. It was the start of a furious first half, in which the Berliners proved to be equal opponents. Hertha’s anger about the missed chance by Lukebakio had not yet melted in the snow when Leroy Sané failed on the other side against Rune Jarstein (5th). As in Frankfurt (1: 3), the Norwegian was given preference over Alexander Schwolow, one of those expensive, but so far hapless Berlin additions. Jarstein was again in the spotlight shortly afterwards when he clearly got Sané off his feet. He corrected his mistake immediately by parrying Robert Lewandowski’s penalty (11th).

Bayern owned the ball, Hertha tried to counterattack, but several times they were not played clean enough to actually endanger the German champions. So Krzysztof Piatek tried his hand at all possible positions, but with his shots from impossible angles he looked like a hunter who simply fires into the darkness of the night in the hope of somehow hitting something.

The Bavarian attacks had more structure – and more success. Niklas Stark deflected a shot from the edge of the penalty area by Kingsley Coman in such a way that it was out of reach for Jarstein (21st). The Frenchman could have extended his lead immediately afterwards, but this time Jarstein was the winner (24th).

In addition to numerous scoring chances, there were also some classy duels to marvel at. Bavaria’s Niklas Süle had to be treated with a laceration, but could continue. In contrast to Berlin’s Jordan Torunarigha, who was injured in a duel with Sané. Omar Alderete came on for him, and shortly after the start of the second half, Hertha’s coach Pal Dardai then replaced Matteo Guendouzi, while Khedira stayed on the bench.



Back in the Bundesliga: Khedira makes his debut for Hertha in the 81st minute.

Nevertheless, it wasn’t long before the Berlin game was enlivened by a winter access. Only it was not Khedira, but Radonjic, who signed up on the same day, who posed problems for the superior Bavarians. As soon as he was on the field, the ball was already in the Munich goal, but referee Robert Schröder rightly recognized the Serbian goal because of a clear offside position (64). After that, Guendouzi was too headstrong. Instead of shooting from an acute angle, a pass into the middle would have made more sense (70th).

Bayern lost a bit of pace from the middle of the second half, the actions were no longer as compelling as before. Hertha could not capitalize on it, and the late substitution of Sami Khedira, who made his comeback in the Bundesliga after eleven years of absence, did nothing to change that. Radonjic failed to Neuer (87th) and then Hertha suddenly had a great chance to equalize when Cunha ran alone towards the goal, but his finish spun just past the post.