A.Us the dream of defending the title: 233 days after the triumph of Lisbon, triple winner Bayern Munich landed roughly on the ground. The weakened team of coach Hansi Flick won the quarter-final second leg at Paris St-Germain around Kylian Mbappé and Neymar happily 1-0 (1-0), but missed the hoped-for football in the “Finale reloaded” after the 2: 3 at home Wonder. The mortgage was too big.

This means that the record champions, who are spoiled for success, can only win the championship after the DFB Cup this season. Former PSG professional Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting surprisingly brought Bayern into the lead in the 40th minute with the first chance. But the goal and an outstanding Manuel Neuer were not enough against PSG this time. Paris successfully took revenge for the 0: 1 in the final of the premier class almost eight months ago.

The Bavarians lacked the necessary killer instinct in the Prinzenpark without the injured world footballer Robert Lewandowski, as in the first leg. PSG will now face Borussia Dortmund or Josep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the semifinals on April 28 and May 5.

There was a setback even before the kick-off of the 100th Munich knockout game in the premier class. The hope that national player Leon Goretzka would play was not fulfilled for Flick. He was missing like Lewandowski, Serge Gnabry, Niklas Süle, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso and Douglas Costa. PSG had to do without captain Marquinhos.

Despite all the problems, Flick asked his team again shortly before the game on Sky to go “all in”. Lewandowski also encouraged people from home with a video: “I believe in you guys. Pack ma’s. “

However, Bayern’s start was not exactly promising. Mbappé, two-time goalscorer from Munich, appeared in the 3rd minute free in front of goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, but forgave. Shortly afterwards, Neymar failed to Neuer (10th). The people of Munich tried to control. However, the offensive actions initially lacked the fire required by Flick. It was only after half an hour that Bayern approached the PSG goal cautiously when Leroy Sané and Joshua Kimmich were shots.

Paris remained significantly more dangerous, but Neuer kept his Bayern in the game when he cleared Neymar with great reflexes (28th and 34th). In addition, the conspicuous Brazilian hit the crossbar (37th), then the post (39th) with a remarkable flick. This usury of opportunity should take revenge. Choupo-Moting hit the head after Keylor Navas was able to save against David Alaba. The game was fatally reminiscent of the first leg – only this time with reversed roles. After the change, Alaba could have turned the action completely upside down, but his shot went centimeters past the goal (47th). As a result, an open game developed with opportunities on both sides. In the final phase, Bayern threw everything forward, but without success.