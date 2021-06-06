D.he German U21 national team fulfilled a dream on Sunday evening in Ljubljana that even their notoriously optimistic coach Stefan Kuntz did not believe in a few months ago. But when it came to the European Championship finals in Hungary and Slovenia, the best junior selection of the German Football Association (DFB), which had improved from game to game, conquered the hearts of German football fans, as always since Stefan Kuntz has been their head coach National team under the sporting leadership of Joachim Löw have not been spoiled for a long time.

But Kuntz delivered regularly with his age groups and their impressive mentality and unity: European champion 2017, EM runner-up in 2019 and now first again thanks to Lukas Nmecha’s golden goal (49th minute). Not even his great predecessor Horst Hrubesch, who led the U21s to their first German European Championship title in 2009 with six eventual world champions, didn’t even have such a three-man series. In Ljubljana the best team of the tournament, which did not have the best individual talent, celebrated a triumph of togetherness, which was exemplified by the chronically successful Kuntz in the first place.

Stefan Kuntz did not want to change the tried and tested. So he bet on exactly the team that had defeated the surprised colleagues from the Netherlands in the semifinals after a lightning start and two hits by the Leverkusen shooting star Florian Wirtz. This time, however, the team was faced with the most dangerous squad of this European Championship (twelve goals) and a fearful opponent, as a German U21 had never won a European Championship finals against Portugal. The Lusitans defeated the five-time U21 European champions Italy and Spain on the way to the final. There the highly talented juniors from coach Rui Jorge wanted to bring themselves and their country after three Portuguese defeats in the final with the first title in this year’s championship.



Ice cold: Germany’s striker Lukas Nmecha

:



Image: AP





Portugal stronger at the beginning

8000 spectators saw an eventful, high-class duel in which Portugal dominated the opening phase and just before the halftime whistle of the Georgian referee Kruashvili lost the greatest chance when Vitinha did not act quickly enough in a counterattack in front of goalkeeper Dahmen and could ultimately still be pushed away. After a quarter of an hour, the German team had found the recipe to effectively counter the Portuguese midfield diamond: with forced deep attacks over the wings. The straight-line Wirtz had bad luck with his deflected shot that the ball hit the crossbar (15th). Nmecha was also close to a goal, but the strong goalkeeper Diogo Costa reacted to the jack (21st) as well as to captain Maier’s long-range shot in the direction of the goal triangle (29th).

The first half was a promise of an eventful second half on both sides. The Germans were the first to redeem it when Dorsch got Baku rolling on the right and the bustling Nmecha accepted the template with his left shortly before the finish and completed it with his right. It was the fourth tournament goal of the European Championship shooting champion. Its most important? Portugal did not give in and pushed against Pieper’s excellently organized defense to equalize, which captain Queiros just missed because goalkeeper Dahmen came before him (60th).

The Germans, having grown a little more tired, now relied on the liberating counterattack, which the substitute Adeyemi had on his feet twice after a rapid pace run (72nd and 80th). In the end, the one goal by Nmecha was enough for an evening for the German football history books.