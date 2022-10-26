070 – Special Renato Zero: the lineup of the concert event on Canale 5
What is the lineup of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero, the concert event that the Roman singer held at the Circus Maximus and now broadcast on Canale 5? Here is the lineup of songs that Renato Zero has interpreted in the six evenings and the duets made. Let’s start with the single songs:
- This beautiful nothing
- I live
- No makeup tonight
- Voyeur
- Beaches
- Look for me
- Perhaps
- In the gardens that no one knows
- Die here
- A man to burn
- The Wounded Angel
- Ask for me (Remix)
- The adventurer
- My fairytale
- With open arms
- The sublime love
- Hold on
- Someone make me my soul
- Things
- Revolution
- Mi vendo (Remix)
- More on
- My tailoring
- Sitting On The Moon
- The best years of our life
- Lucky
- The sky
- Showcase
- More love
- Triangolo (Remix)
- The teacher
- The logic of time
- While I wait for you to return
- Nobody touches love
- She
- Let me dream at least you
- Figaro
- These years of mine
- Still here
- Shame on you
- Fortune
In the lineup of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero also these duets:
- Piazza Grande with Ron
- We are heroes / Artists / Tin dreams / Tell me who sleeps next to me with Jovanotti
- You invent with Neri Per Caso
- Friend with Francesco Renga
- The chaos / Ghosts / Ask for more / Queen / What I give you with Fabrizio Moro
- The joker / Amando amando / Not to be like this / The tightrope walker with Red Canzian
- Our concert and friend with Claudio Baglioni
- No mom no / Wake up / The golden net / You who are my brother / These loves / Man no with Giacomo Volo and Sonia Mosca
- Friend with Morgan
- Fermoposta / Galeotto fu il dinghy / Love yes, love no / Barter with J-Ax and Alex Britti
- More fire / The impossible to live / Professor / Don’t shoot / When I’ll talk about you with Diodato
- Nel perdono sung by Al Bano
- Singles / Secret love / Beyond all limits / Always smiling with Sal Da Vinci
- The wild card / Amando amando / Not to be like this / The tightrope walker with Mario Biondi
- Madame with Madame
- Friend with Marco Masini
- Your idea with Peppe Barra
- Beds with Serena Autieri
- The bandwagon with Amedeo Minghi and Michele Zarrillo
- Stop with Stefano Bollani
- Back to the wall with Mariella Nava
Streaming and live TV
We have seen the lineup of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero, but where to see the two episodes live on TV and live streaming? The concert event, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evening at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet connection.
