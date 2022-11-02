070 – Special Renato Zero: the lineup of the concert event on Canale 5

What is the lineup of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero, the concert event that the Roman singer held at the Circus Maximus and broadcast on Canale 5 tonight, November 2, 2022? The lineup of songs that Renato Zero will sing tonight, November 2, 2022, has not been disclosed. However, we know all the songs he played in the six evenings and the duets he made. Let’s start with the single songs:

This beautiful nothing I live No makeup tonight Voyeur Beaches Look for me Perhaps In the gardens that no one knows Die here A man to burn The Wounded Angel Ask for me (Remix) The adventurer My fairytale With open arms The sublime love Hold on Someone make me my soul Things Revolution Mi vendo (Remix) More on My tailoring Sitting On The Moon The best years of our life Lucky The sky Showcase More love Triangolo (Remix) The teacher The logic of time While I wait for you to return Nobody touches love She Let me dream at least you Figaro These years of mine Still here Shame on you Fortune

In the lineup of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero also these duets:

Piazza Grande with Ron

We are heroes / Artists / Tin dreams / Tell me who sleeps next to me with Jovanotti

You invent with Neri Per Caso

Friend with Francesco Renga

The chaos / Ghosts / Ask for more / Queen / What I give you with Fabrizio Moro

The joker / Amando amando / Not to be like this / The tightrope walker with Red Canzian

Our concert and friend with Claudio Baglioni

No mom no / Wake up / The golden net / You who are my brother / These loves / Man no with Giacomo Volo and Sonia Mosca

Friend with Morgan

Fermoposta / Galeotto fu il dinghy / Love yes, love no / Barter with J-Ax and Alex Britti

More fire / The impossible to live / Professor / Don’t shoot / When I’ll talk about you with Diodato

Nel perdono sung by Al Bano

Singles / Secret love / Beyond all limits / Always smiling with Sal Da Vinci

The wild card / Amando amando / Not to be like this / The tightrope walker with Mario Biondi

Madame with Madame

Friend with Marco Masini

Your idea with Peppe Barra

Beds with Serena Autieri

The bandwagon with Amedeo Minghi and Michele Zarrillo

Stop with Stefano Bollani

Back to the wall with Mariella Nava

Streaming and live TV

We have seen the lineup of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero, but where to see the two episodes live on TV and live streaming? The concert event, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evening at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet connection.