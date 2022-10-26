070 – Special Renato Zero streaming and live TV: where to see the concert

Tonight, Wednesday 26 October 2022, on Canale 5 at 9.40 pm 070 – Speciale Renato Zero will be broadcast, the concert event in which the King of Sorcini, with six dates at the Circus Maximus in Rome, celebrated his 70th birthday . More than 100,000 people attended these events which took place on 24, 25, 28 and 30 September and 1 October 2022. The show, full of guests, will air in two dates: Wednesday 26 October 2022 and Wednesday 2 November 2022. Where to see 070 – Renato Zero special live on TV and live streaming? Below is all the information in detail.

On TV

The concert event, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight, Wednesday 26 October 2022, at 21.40 on Canale 5.

070 – Special Renato Zero live streaming

Not just TV. It will also be possible to follow him in live streaming through the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet connection.

Guests

We have seen where to see on TV and live streaming 070 – Special Renato Zero, but who are the guests? On stage with Renato Zero a band of 7 musicians, 8 choristers, 23 dancers and a symphony orchestra of 50 elements. To tell of his immense success, in addition to his unforgettable songs, the presence of some special guests. Many exponents of Italian music of all generations took the stage with Renato. Songwriters such as Jovanotti, Diodato, Alex Britti, Claudio Baglioni, Ron, Michele Zarrillo, Fabrizio Moro, Amedeo Minghi, Morgan, Marco Masini and Diodato. The great voices: Al Bano, Neri per Caso and Francesco Renga and the great musicians like Stefano Bollani and Red Canzian to finish with The new generations like Madame and the rappers represented in this case by J-Ax. There will also be the comedian and entertainer who over the years has always imitated, divinely, Renato Zero… Giorgio Panariello. In the first appointment we will see: Stefano Bollani, Alex Britti, J-Ax, Jovanotti, Marco Masini, Paola Minaccioni, Fabrizio Moro, Morgan, Giorgio Panariello, Francesco Renga and Ron.