070 – Special Renato Zero: previews, lineup, guests, how many episodes and streaming

From Wednesday 26 October 2022 on Canale 5 at 9.40 pm 070 – Speciale Renato Zero will be broadcast, the concert event in which the King of Sorcini, with six dates at the Circus Maximus in Rome, celebrated his 70th birthday. More than 100,000 people attended these events which took place on 24, 25, 28 and 30 September and 1 October 2022. The show, full of guests, will air in two dates: Wednesday 26 October 2022 and Wednesday 2 November 2022. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Ladder

What is the lineup of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero? Here is the lineup of songs that Renato Zero has interpreted in the six evenings and the duets made. Let’s start with the single songs:

This beautiful nothing I live No makeup tonight Voyeur Beaches Look for me Perhaps In the gardens that no one knows Die here A man to burn The Wounded Angel Ask for me (Remix) The adventurer My fairytale With open arms The sublime love Hold on Someone make me my soul Things Revolution Mi vendo (Remix) More on My tailoring Sitting On The Moon The best years of our life Lucky The sky Showcase More love Triangolo (Remix) The teacher The logic of time While I wait for you to return Nobody touches love She Let me dream at least you Figaro These years of mine Still here Shame on you Fortune

In the lineup of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero also these duets:

Piazza Grande with Ron

We are heroes / Artists / Tin dreams / Tell me who sleeps next to me with Jovanotti

You invent with Neri Per Caso

Friend with Francesco Renga

The chaos / Ghosts / Ask for more / Queen / What I give you with Fabrizio Moro

The joker / Amando amando / Not to be like this / The tightrope walker with Red Canzian

Our concert and friend with Claudio Baglioni

No mom no / Wake up / The golden net / You who are my brother / These loves / Man no with Giacomo Volo and Sonia Mosca

Friend with Morgan

Fermoposta / Galeotto fu il dinghy / Love yes, love no / Barter with J-Ax and Alex Britti

More fire / The impossible to live / Professor / Don’t shoot / When I’ll talk about you with Diodato

Nel perdono sung by Al Bano

Singles / Secret love / Beyond all limits / Always smiling with Sal Da Vinci

The wild card / Amando amando / Not to be like this / The tightrope walker with Mario Biondi

Madame with Madame

Friend with Marco Masini

Your idea with Peppe Barra

Beds with Serena Autieri

The bandwagon with Amedeo Minghi and Michele Zarrillo

Stop with Stefano Bollani

Back to the wall with Mariella Nava

070 – Special Renato Zero: guests

On stage with Renato Zero a band of 7 musicians, 8 choristers, 23 dancers and a symphony orchestra of 50 elements. To tell of his immense success, in addition to his unforgettable songs, the presence of some special guests. Many exponents of Italian music of all generations took the stage with Renato. Songwriters such as Jovanotti, Diodato, Alex Britti, Claudio Baglioni, Ron, Michele Zarrillo, Fabrizio Moro, Amedeo Minghi, Morgan, Marco Masini and Diodato. The great voices: Al Bano, Neri per Caso and Francesco Renga and the great musicians like Stefano Bollani and Red Canzian to finish with The new generations like Madame and the rappers represented in this case by J-Ax. There will also be the comedian and entertainer who over the years has always imitated, divinely, Renato Zero… Giorgio Panariello. In the first appointment we will see: Stefano Bollani, Alex Britti, J-Ax, Jovanotti, Marco Masini, Paola Minaccioni, Fabrizio Moro, Morgan, Giorgio Panariello, Francesco Renga and Ron.

How many bets

How many episodes are planned for 070 – Special Renato Zero on Canale 5? We tell you immediately: the concert event is broadcast in two episodes: the first on Wednesday 26 October 2022; the second and last Wednesday 2 November 2022. Each evening will be broadcast from 21.40 to 00.50. The total duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes (advertising breaks included).

Streaming and tv

Where to see 070 – Special Renato Zero live on TV and live streaming? The concert event, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evening at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet connection.