070 – Special Renato Zero: how many bets, duration and when it ends

How many episodes are planned for 070 – Speciale Renato Zero, the concert event broadcast on Canale 5? We tell you immediately: the concert event is broadcast in two episodes: the first on Wednesday 26 October 2022; the second and last Wednesday 2 November 2022. Below is the programming in detail:

First episode: Wednesday 26 October 2022, 9:40 pm

Second episode: Wednesday 2 November 2022, 9:40 pm

Many exponents of Italian music of all generations took the stage with Renato Zero. Songwriters such as Jovanotti, Diodato, Alex Britti, Claudio Baglioni, Ron, Michele Zarrillo, Fabrizio Moro, Amedeo Minghi, Morgan, Marco Masini and Diodato. The great voices: Al Bano, Neri per Caso and Francesco Renga and the great musicians like Stefano Bollani and Red Canzian to finish with The new generations like Madame and the rappers represented in this case by J-Ax. The comedian and entertainer Giorgio Panariello will not be missing either.

Duration

But how long (duration) does each episode of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero last? Each evening will be broadcast on Canale 5 from 21.40 to 00.50. The total duration of each evening will therefore be approximately 3 hours and 10 minutes (advertising breaks included).

Streaming and tv

We have seen how many episodes are planned for 070 – Special Renato Zero, but where to see them live on TV and live streaming? The concert event, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evening at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet connection.