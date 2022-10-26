070 – Special Renato Zero: all the guests of the concert event on Canale 5

Who are the guests of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero, the concert event in which the King of Sorcini, with six dates at the Circus Maximus in Rome, celebrated his 70th birthday? On stage with Renato a band of 7 musicians, 8 choristers, 23 dancers and a symphony orchestra of 50 elements. To tell of his immense success, in addition to his unforgettable songs, the presence of some special guests. Many exponents of Italian music of all generations took the stage with Renato. Songwriters such as Jovanotti, Diodato, Alex Britti, Claudio Baglioni, Ron, Michele Zarrillo, Fabrizio Moro, Amedeo Minghi, Morgan, Marco Masini and Diodato. The great voices: Al Bano, Neri per Caso and Francesco Renga and the great musicians like Stefano Bollani and Red Canzian to finish with The new generations like Madame and the rappers represented in this case by J-Ax. There will also be the comedian and entertainer who over the years has always imitated, divinely, Renato Zero… Giorgio Panariello. In the first appointment we will see: Stefano Bollani, Alex Britti, J-Ax, Jovanotti, Marco Masini, Paola Minaccioni, Fabrizio Moro, Morgan, Giorgio Panariello, Francesco Renga and Ron.

Streaming and tv

Where to see 070 – Speciale Renato Zero (guests above) live on TV and live streaming? The concert event, as mentioned, is broadcast on Wednesday evening at 21.40 on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to view and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via the internet connection.