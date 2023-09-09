070 – Renato Zero Special: previews, lineup, guests and streaming (rerun)

Tonight, Saturday 9 September 2023, on Canale 5 at 9.30 pm the second of the two evenings of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero will be broadcast again, the concert event in which the King of Sorcini, with six dates at the Circo Massimo in Rome celebrated its 70th anniversary. More than 100,000 people participated in these events which took place on 24, 25, 28 and 30 September and 1 October 2022. But let’s see all the information in detail together.

Ladder

What is the lineup of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero rerun on Canale 5? Here is the list of songs that Renato Zero performed in the six evenings and the duets created. Let’s start with the individual songs:

This beautiful nothing I live No makeup tonight Voyeur Beaches Look for me Let’s hope In the gardens that no one knows Die here A man to burn The Wounded Angel Ask About Me (Remix) The Adventurer My fairy tale With open arms Sublime love Hold on Someone give me my soul Things Revolution I Sell Myself (Remix) More up My tailor shop Sitting on the Moon The best years of our lives Lucky The sky Showcase More love Triangle (Remix) The teacher The logic of time While I wait for him to return Let no one touch love She At least let me dream Figaro These years of mine Still here Shame on you Fortune

In the lineup of 070 – Speciale Renato Zero also these duets:

Piazza Grande with Ron

We are heroes / Artists / Tin dreams / Tell me who sleeps next to me with Jovanotti

You invent with Blacks by chance

Friend with Francesco Renga

Chaos / Ghosts / Ask for more / Queen / What do I give you with Fabrizio Moro

The joker / Loving loving / Not to be like this / The tightrope walker with Red Canzian

Our concert and Amico with Claudio Baglioni

No mother no / Wake up / The golden net / You who are my brother / These loves / No man with Giacomo Voli and Sonia Mosca

Friend with Morgan

Fermoposta / Galeotto was the dinghy / Love yes, love no / Barter with J-Ax and Alex Britti

More fire / The impossible to live / Professor / Don’t shoot / When I talk about you with Diodato

Nel Pardon sung by Al Bano

Singles / Secret love / Beyond all limits / Always smiling with Sal Da Vinci

The joker / Loving loving / Not to be like this / The tightrope walker with Mario Biondi

Madame with Madame

Friend with Marco Masini

Your idea with Peppe Barra

Beds with Serena Autieri

The bandwagon with Amedeo Minghi and Michele Zarrillo

Stop with Stefano Bollani

Backs against the wall with Mariella Nava

070 – Renato Zero Special: the guests

On stage with Renato Zero a band of 7 musicians, 8 choristers, 23 dancers and a 50-piece symphony orchestra. To tell of his immense success, in addition to his unforgettable songs, the presence of some special guests. Many exponents of Italian music of all generations have taken the stage with Renato. Singer-songwriters such as Jovanotti, Diodato, Alex Britti, Claudio Baglioni, Ron, Michele Zarrillo, Fabrizio Moro, Amedeo Minghi, Morgan, Marco Masini and Diodato. The great voices: Al Bano, Neri per Caso and Francesco Renga and the great musicians such as Stefano Bollani and Red Canzian to end with the new generations such as Madame and the rappers represented in this case by J-Ax. There will also be no shortage of the comedian and entertainer who over the years has always imitated, divinely, Renato Zero… Giorgio Panariello. In the first appointment we will see: Stefano Bollani, Alex Britti, J-Ax, Jovanotti, Marco Masini, Paola Minaccioni, Fabrizio Moro, Morgan, Giorgio Panariello, Francesco Renga and Ron.

Streaming and TV

Where to see 070 – Renato Zero Special on live TV and live streaming? The concert event, as mentioned, is broadcast on Saturday evening at 9.30 pm on Canale 5. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform Mediaset Infinity which allows you to see and review the various Mediaset programs from PCs, tablets and smartphones via an internet connection.