The attempted coup d’état carried out by Pedro Castillo December 7, 2022 was an event that paralyzed the country and ended in his subsequent arrest and confinement in the Barbadillo prison, where he is currently located. Behind the scenes of this historic event will be revealed with the documentary ’07/12: hit and fall’prepared by Latina Television, which will have testimonies and images never before shown from the day when the former president of Peru announced the closure of the Congress of the Republic hours before the vote on his vacancy.

When is the documentary ’07/12: hit and fall’ released?

’07/12: hit and fall’ will premiere on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 6.30 pm through the screens of Latina Televisión, a channel that presents its first political documentary. This material is the result of the work of a team of 15 people from the Latina Noticias Research Unit, which was led by Christopher Acosta and that he worked for 6 months to be able to compile a large number of testimonies about what happened that day in the Government Palace.

“There is a lot of information that is not known until now about what the coup d’état was. The documentary will help a year later to be able to see this event with greater serenity and to be able to understand what really happened that day; That is, it will increase or help build the knowledge that Peruvians have about that day,” Acosta said about the documentary, which will seek to reconstruct the events through the stories of the protagonists.

“The biggest challenge has been to build a relationship of trust with the interviewees, so that they allow us access to record and can tell us what they know about that day… They are people who have never spoken before about the coup d’état,” Christopher concluded. Acosta, head of the aforementioned investigation team.

What characters will be present in ’12/07: Hit and Fall’?

The documentary ’07/12: hit and fall’which will show more details about the attempted coup d’état of Pedro Castillowill feature the testimonies of Benji Espinoza (former lawyer of Pedro Castillo), Alejandro Salas (former Minister of Labor), Aníbal Torres (former Prime Minister of Pedro Castillo), Harvey Colchado (head of Diviac), Patricia Benavides (national prosecutor), among other characters who participated, in part, in said event.

On the other hand, said material will also have various images and videos of the political career of Pedro Castillowhich were recorded by people close to the former president, and which will illustrate us from the beginning of his presidential campaign until the moment of his inevitable arrest.

