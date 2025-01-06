It has just been celebrated Extraordinary Draw of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery 2025 on this Monday, January 6, in which a total of 770 million euros in prizes have been distributed. The draw took place in the State Lottery and Betting Drawing Room, in Madrid.

The issue is 55 series of 100,000 notes each, at the price of 200 euros per ticket, divided into tenths of 20 euros. The total issue amounts to 1,100 million euros and 70% of the issue is allocated to prizes, that is, 770 million euros.

Winning number of the second prize of the Sorteo del Niño 2025

The number 06766 has been awarded the second prize of the Extraordinary Draw of the ‘El Niño’ Lottery 2025. This The prize is worth 750,000 euros per series.