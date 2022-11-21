The Minister of Health, Juan José Pedreño, and officers from 061 listen to the explanations of a health worker during the presentation of the new rapid intervention teams, on November 9 in Puerto Lumbreras. / CARM

The Management of 061 did not publish until November 16 the general protocol that should guide the actions of the new nursing life support teams (SVAE), which were presented on the 9th and have actually been operating for some time, since they are heirs of the rapid intervention units created at the beginning of the pandemic. These teams, made up of a nurse and an emergency technician, but not a doctor, were created for the home collection of samples from patients with suspected Covid and gradually expanded their powers to other actions. Now, they are permanently reconverted into SVAE and will be aimed at urgent care and emergencies, such as accidents, falls, poisoning or patient transfer.

Specifically, Salud has created three SVAEs in the Region. The measure has been rejected by the College of Physicians and the Medical Union, but the Management of 061 stresses that these are devices already present in many communities, and defends that “they are endorsed” by the Spanish Society of Emergency and Emergency Medicine (Semes). However, the first vice president of this scientific society, Pascual Piñera, clarified that there is still no definitive position on SVAE and warned that the work of these teams “is highly protocolized” in those communities where they have been implemented. . Piñera explained that Semes had not been consulted about the creation of these units in the Region, nor had she had access to any protocol.

The Association of Health Users demanded that Health clarify the criteria for action



Following these statements, the Association of Health Users asked Health to clarify whether the SVAEs created in the Region had specific protocols. LA VERDAD asked for these documents, but did not have access to them. Finally, the 061 Management published an eight-page protocol on the 16th. Sources from this department assure that it was prepared previously, for a piloting of the new units, and that it is now, once this phase is finished, when “it is published for all the professionals.

Under supervision



The protocol specifies that the SVAE teams “can give a first assessment to solve ‘in situ’, activate the necessary resources or provide first aid while a medicalized unit arrives, under the guidelines and supervision of the directing physician of the Emergency Coordination Center and Emergencies (CCU). The document insists that the SVAE “work closely with the directing physicians of the CCU.” The nurses will transmit “the data and results of the tests carried out, so that the directing doctor can assess, prescribe and, together with nursing, establish the actions and the care plan in response to the needs presented by the patient.” The intervention of the SVAE “can be as the first responder or as support to the UME or SUAP units.” It is insisted that they will act “in continuous supervision/collaboration” with the doctors on the CCU ward.

The document shows that the SVAE may be activated to avoid delays in assistance



A deficit in Murcia and Lorca



From the protocol it can be deduced that the nursing teams may be activated to avoid delays in assistance, when the UME and SUAP are not available due to being attending other urgencies or emergencies. The Medical Union (Cesm) rejects prioritizing these devices while the current deficit in the Primary Care emergency services (SUAP) is maintained. Murcia and the entire metropolitan area only have two complete SUAPs, while a third, in La Flota, is not available 24 hours a day. Cesm claims a fourth SUAP in Murcia and a second team in Lorca, where there is currently only one.