Serenity Ducati and Aprilia

The classification is rarely a lie and so is the nursery rhyme of the houses that have occupied the first seven positions of Day-1 in Portimao consists of just two words: Ducati-Ducati-Aprilia-Ducati-Aprilia-Aprilia-Ducati. The two Italian companies, as already happened in Sepang, are monopolizing the leading positions in the rankings and everything suggests that the start of the season will see Borgo Panigale and Noale in the shields, in an all-Italian derby.

The world champion did not hide ‘Pecco’ Bagnaiayesterday first and spearhead of Ducati: “We are already at a very high level, but I feel that there is still some margin. We are at 90% and 10% away, but I am very satisfied and we have done a great job“. Luca Marini echoed him, second with the GP22 entrusted to the VR46 team and surprised by these tests: “Last year I struggled in Portimao, so I’m happy with this first approach. I felt good with the electronics and settings I tried in the afternoon”.

Maverick Vinales does not mince words to express the sensations experienced on the saddle of the new Aprilia: “I found the feeling of Malaysia againwe are working to develop a bike that allows me to go fast and fight with the leaders”. Aleix Espargarò he is convinced that they will start off on the right foot: “We are ready to run, I have a feeling that we will be able to match the Ducati on race pace“. For the Spaniard, an arm problem, the so-called arm pump well known by the pilots: “Perhaps it was due to the enormous downforce given by the winglets. I’ll talk to the doctor on Monday.”

Marquez and Quartararo are disappointed

Honda and Yamaha were among the most eagerly awaited at Portimao, to check the improvements and prospects for a start to the season that risks seeing the two historic Japanese manufacturers act as supporting actors. Quartararo he was the first of the others, in eighth position 0″8 behind Bagnaia: “At the moment we have bigger problems than top speed. When we put on the new tire we are half a second slower than the best, then from lap 15 to lap 25 we are one or two tenths behind. We certainly won’t be ready for the first race. At the moment I don’t feel ready or comfortable on the bike”.

Marc Marquez he dedicated himself again to long comparative tests, and finished 19th at 1″ 3 from the leader: “Testing big changes got me a bit off track. For Sunday the goal is to focus on the material we have. We are far from the Ducati, in terms of performance we lose half a second per lap from them. Then you never know what can happen in the race, but that’s the gap”.