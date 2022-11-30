Jach failure is accompanied by a special tragedy, the history of Argentine football is full of such moments. At the 1994 World Cup, Diego Maradona was convicted of doping, without him his team seemed helpless. Four years later, a dream goal by Dutchman Dennis Bergkamp sealed the end, in 2006 Jens Lehmann pulled a cheat sheet out of his socks during a penalty shoot-out, unsettling Argentina’s shooters. For a brief moment late Thursday night it looked like another episode would be added. But that was just a snapshot. With a strong performance and an unchallenged 2-0 win against Poland, Argentina qualified as group winners for the round of 16. There the team meets Australia.

Stadium 974 in Doha is right on the waterfront, as is La Bombonera, Boca Juniors’ iconic Candy Box stadium in Buenos Aires. The design and appearance of the arenas may vary, but those who didn’t know better could get the impression of having landed in the capital of Argentina. No team enjoys more support in Qatar than Argentina. And they had all come to this crucial game. The guest workers from Southeast Asia, who enthusiastically slip on the sky-blue and white jersey with the number ten, that of Lionel Messi, in Qatar.

So the stadium was firmly in Argentine hands, and around 99.7 percent cheered the selection. Support was also needed, much was at stake. A defeat – and Argentina’s book of failure would have been richer by a page. A draw could have meant the end under certain circumstances. Poland, on the other hand, could afford to lose depending on what happens in the parallel game between Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

The pressure of winning has disfigured generations of Argentine footballers beyond recognition. All the more surprising how the current selection reacted. The start may have been a bit hesitant, but coach Lionel Scaloni’s team developed a superiority that became constant pressure after half an hour at the latest. Every duel went to Argentina, Poland was pushed around their own penalty area like a handball team. Argentina lined up pass after pass, always looking for that one free gap.







But it didn’t open for a long time. Long range shots should help. Acuna tried (29th minute), Angel di Maria kicked a corner kick directly and dangerously in the direction of the goal (32nd). When a gap was found, Alvarez was suddenly free in front of Szczesny, but he deflected the shot (35′). Poland did nothing for the game. The Polish Wall initially held.

It held up even when referee Danny Makkelie from the Netherlands set out to shake it to its core. Poland goalkeeper Szczesny hit Lionel Messi in the face while defending against a cross. Messi remained down and Makkelie, to the astonishment of many, went to the sidelines to watch the scene. The penalty whistle that he then gave was in no way comprehensible. Messi came on and failed at Szczesny. “There was a bit of luck involved,” the goalkeeper later described his save. At this point at the latest, the plot was set for a tragic end.

Argentina didn’t even shake, everyone carried on. An input from Messi just missed the goal (43rd). Poland struggled into the break but were caught right after the restart. Alexis Mac Allister managed an input from the right just enough for the ball to fly onto the goal and land in it with the help of the post (46′). Mac Allister’s father Carlos had three caps 29 years ago. One of them was decisive on the way to the World Cup in the USA. At that time it was against Australia. The same opponent that Mac Allister Junior meets on Saturday (8 p.m. CET in the FAZ live ticker for the World Cup) in the round of 16.







As the season progressed, it became clear that Argentina would win Group C. The pressure remained high, Poland could hardly get out of their own half. Alvarez curled the ball into the top corner to make it 2-0. “It’s a crazy moment for me and the whole nation,” said the scorer after the final whistle.

Poland did nothing afterwards that almost turned out to be fatal. Mexico scored two goals and Poland were closer to conceding a third than to their own. But because Saudi Arabia scored another goal against Mexico, Robert Lewandowski and his Polish colleagues were delighted. “For the first time in my life I’m satisfied after a defeat,” said Lewandowski after the game. “We’re further. That’s a great success.”

They meet world champions France in the round of 16 on Sunday (4 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the World Cup). In the end, there were deserved winners and lucky losers on the pitch in Doha.