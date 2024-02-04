In a surprising turn that confirms his status as a global icon, Khaby Lame, known for his hilarious videos on TikTok, will star in '00Khaby'. This project marks his film debut, bringing his trademark wordless humor to the world of espionage. With more than 160 million followers waiting for his every move, Lame's transition from social media to the big screen is one of the most anticipated events of the year.

'00Khaby' is not just a movie; is the materialization of the viral phenomenon that Khaby Lame has created on TikTok. The film, which will be shot in exotic locations such as Italy, the United States, and Dubai, promises an adventure full of action, laughter and, of course, Lame's characteristic style: solving complex problems with simple solutions and a touch of comedy.

What will Khaby Lame's film be like?

'00Khaby' is shaping up to be a parody of the spy genre, in which Lame will play a food delivery man who is recruited by the CIA to become an improvised secret agent. The script, by Nicola Guaglianone and Roberto Marchionni, promises to take viewers through a plot full of unexpected twists, fast-paced action and the effortless humor that has made Lame famous.

Who is Khaby Lame?

Born in Senegal and raised in Italy, Khaby Lame catapulted to fame on TikTok during the pandemic, thanks to his videos in which he dismantles, without saying a word, unnecessarily complicated 'life hacks'. His unique approach and universal humor have made him a global sensation, transcending cultural and linguistic barriers.

How did Khaby Lame become famous?

Khaby Lame found his niche on TikTok at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. His videos, characterized by visual comedy that criticizes the unnecessary complications of other viral videos, quickly made him one of the most beloved and followed content creators on the platform.

How many followers does Khaby Lame have?

At the moment, Khaby Lame He is the most followed tiktoker in the world, with more than 160 million followers. His popularity shows no signs of waning as he continues to expand his reach, now into film, with '00Khaby'.

Khaby Lame became famous on TikTok, due to his witty reactions. Photo: YouTube screenshot

