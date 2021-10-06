Over the years we’ve seen a Bond Girl revolution, and the new No Time to Die also marks Lashana Lynch’s franchise debut, as Nomi, who takes over as Agent 007 following his retirement from MI6. The actress seems to already have clear ideas about her eventual future in the saga.

If from previous statements by Lashana Lynch it is quite easy to understand how much she loved acting in No Time to Die, in a recent interview with Comicbook.com she is already projected towards the next project with Nomi, whether it is a new film or a spin-off of the saga of James Bond.

“I am obviously very fond of Nomi, as you can imagine, and I’d like to get her shoes back. I think such a character would be worth exploring, of course. However, I believe that if we are never to see her again, her introduction to the franchise, her attitude is so elegant and makes complete sense of the franchise and honors it in terms of what I have created for that world. “

Although little of Nomi’s past transpires from No Time to Die, Lashana Lynch she said she was committed to creating a background, to help her get into character. “I had written a whole background, I think I also wrote some letters to myself or some thought diaries of Nomi” has continued. “In the end, all of this it made a huge difference. “