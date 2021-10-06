Daniel Craig said goodbye to James Bond in No Time To Die. The 25th film in the saga has finally arrived in theaters, where it has been eagerly awaited by loyal fans. The latter were amazed by an incredible ending, following which it was inserted an important message, let’s see what it is.

For those who have not yet seen No Time To Die, the following part contains spoiler, therefore we advise you to go back. If, on the other hand, you have seen the film and are curious to understand more about the message left in the finale, you can continue!

As we have seen, at the end of the film James Bond dies, an event that definitively closes (or almost) leads to the possible return of Daniel Craig in the role. There are no ambiguities, that’s just the way it is. In the last scene we see Madeline and Mathilde driving to an unknown destination, while the first begins to tell her daughter the story of her father, James. After the credits, a message appears: “James Bond will be back”.

This is the classic phrase that we find at the end of each agent 007 film, and which in this case takes on a different meaning as it stands in contrast to the tragic ending. The producers they wanted to reassure us about the continuation of the saga, and at this point fans are wondering: will it continue, but with whom? As far as we know, the search for the new James Bond will begin next year. The public still has some time, therefore, to process Craig’s farewell and prepare for a new beginning.