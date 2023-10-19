007 Marco Mancini: “We arrived in Nassirya late, it was a massacre”

Marco Left-handed has many things to tell, the 007 who just retired wanted to write a book”The rules of the game” to reveal anecdotes about his thirty-year careerwhich ended before the time for that exchange of gifts with Renzi in a service station. “I would have still had four or five years of career, but on 23 December 2020 – Mancini tells Il Giornale – I go to the service station to wish the former prime minister and I bring him the wafers as a gift. A teacher who happens to be there films the meeting, as if it were a carbonara meeting. Then the video comes to Report and they crucify meThe Prime Minister Giuseppe With you who had spent words of praise for me, he dumps me quickly. And I find myself retired“.

Read also: “The Cutro massacre could have been avoided”, in Affari letter from 007 to Meloni

Read also: 007 Mancini reveals 30 years of secrets. The truth about the meeting with Renzi

Left-handed it also deals with highly topical issues such as the conflict between Israel and Palestine: “They are there terrorists – Mancini tells Il Giornale – who were sent to the past Europe to hit and they have been stuck for years. They pass themselves off as refugees but they are not refugees. ISIS has suffered very hard blows, but these criminals move independently of the parent company, as in Brussels.” The former 007 reveals an episode that is incredible and about which not much is known: “It would have been Italy’s September 11th: they were there 390 kilos of explosives in the hands of a very dangerous terrorist a Beirut. It would have been a massacre, luckily I got there first. After all, the secret agent does not investigate what happened but what could happen. Well, that’s what I’ve done all my life. Then, sometimes, things went badly: a Nassirya our antennas did not pick up what was being prepared and unfortunately there was a terrible massacre“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

