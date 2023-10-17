Marco Mancini and the book destined to make noise. Secrets and power games

The famous story of the meeting in truck stop Between Renzi And Marco Mancini, one of the heads of the secret services, is back in the news. The agent himself, who is now retired, has decided to reveal everything and does so through an upcoming book entitled “The rules of the game“, published by Rizzoli. The incipit gives an idea of ​​Mancini’s intent: “This is not a book of reflections, but of facts, things, actions, old and still ongoing intrigues“. It is – we read in Repubblica – a text full of messages: to the current government, to which Mancini also grants an opening, using honeyed words both for Giorgia Melons (“only to you could I report state secrets”) and for the delegated authority, Alfredo Mantuato whom, however, he issued a sort of ultimatum, in an open letter to the prime minister: he raised the alarm about the current situation of counter-espionage and asked to use it as a “weapon” to manage migratory flows, arguing for example that the Cutro massacre could have been avoided.

Read also: Naples, anti-Camorra blitz. Neo-melodic Tony Colombo and his wife arrested

Read also: Earthquake at the Phlegraean Fields: new magnitude 3.6 shock felt in Naples

Left-handed – continues Repubblica – in his book he sends messages to the deputy prime minister Matteo Salvini, of whom he recalls an unprecedented visit to prison (like that of the former president of the Republic, Francesco Cossiganow turns out to be a great friend of Mancini), when our 007 had been arrested and Salvini was only a regional councilor. And he removes several pebbles with former prime minister Giuseppe With youof which he recounts unpublished and unusual meetings at Palazzo Chigi, with discussions of promotions to number 2 of the Aise, our External service (promises also shared with the then Foreign Minister, Luigi di Maio) before a sudden braking. Dictated, he suggests, by the famous story of Matteo Renzi’s motorway service station. The story of the service station, as it is told in the book, is objectively very interesting, if only because it is the one that puts an end to his career.

“On 11 May 2020 – writes – the director of Dis, Gennaro Old man, he urgently asked me for my CV. In that period, President Conte entertained me four times at Palazzo Chigi, flattering me with career prospects. Louis too Di Maio, Foreign Minister at that time, summoned me twice to the Farnesina to express his support explicitly (…) On 22 January 2021, President Conte made his appointments. And against all expectations I had been excluded: what happened?”. Mancini suggests that someone may have warned Conte of the “innocent” meeting with Renzi at the service station. In short, that had been a trap. Fatal.

Subscribe to the newsletter

