A special auction is ready to celebrate the 60th years of James Bond with a charity event dedicated to 007. The sale will concern a series of cars used during the filming of the film No Time To Die, the latest film dedicated to the secret agent in the service of her Majesty with Daniel Craig as the protagonist. The event will be organized by Christie’s auction house and will be divided into two parts in September. Among the lots there are several Jaguars and some Land Rover models used in the chases and action scenes of the film but also the famous Aston Martins of 007.

Such as the XF driven by the villains chasing Bond and Madelaine Swann (Lea Seydoux) in the opening sequence set in Matera, Christie’s estimates it could cost between 50,000 and 70,000 pounds, between 59,000 and 83,000 euros at current exchange rates. Or the Range Rover Sport SVR, also seen during one of the many chases of No Time To Die, with the valuation that in this case oscillates between 80,000 and 120,000 pounds. Among the most coveted lots there will certainly be one of only 300 examples of Defender 110 V8 Bond Edition. Made by the SV Bespoke division and inspired by the Defenders involved in the film, the one that goes on sale in September is the only one in the world to have the special “60 Years of Bond” logo engraved on the dashboard and caseback. Equipped with specifications for driving in the UK, its valuation is between 200,000 and 300,000 pounds, 238,000 and 357,000 euros. This Defender, however, did not participate in the shooting of the film, unlike another 110 present in the film which also participated in the promotional campaign. In this case, the price could reach half a million pounds.

In addition to these vehicles, Christie’s will also sell two Aston Martins of the film. The first is a 1981 Aston Martin V8 that was specially modified for “No Time To Die” and driven by Daniel Craig. Designed to pay homage to the 1987 model driven by Timothy Dalton in “The Living Daylights”, it could reach 700,000 pounds. The second is a handcrafted Aston Martin DB5 replica for the film. He simulated side panel damage and was guided through the opening chase sequence of “No Time To Die”. It features a modern 3.2-liter in-line six-cylinder with manual gearbox, specially integrated to make the car fit for pursuit. in this case the cost will range between 1,500,000 and 2,000,000 pounds. The auction will include 35 lots and will run from 15 September to 5 October.