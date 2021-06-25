Ubisoft has removed fan made levels of Far Cry 5 inspired by 007 GoldenEye, apparently at the request of MGM for infringement of copyright, which as regards the 007 series belong to the film company in question.

The map in question was mainly the work of youtuber Krollywood, which took about two and a half years to rebuild much of the famous first person shooter for Nintendo 64 through the level editor within Far Cry 5, achieving truly impressive results, as evidenced by the video below.



All the 18 levels of GoldenEye recreated in an artisanal way with theeditor of Far Cry 5 had been made available to everyone in the arcade mode of the Ubisoft game with the consent of the French house, but evidently MGM did not agree with the initiative.

Krollywood said he was obviously saddened by the news that his work was completely removed, claiming that Ubisoft was contacted by MGM for the copyright infringement on 007 GoldenEye. The French publisher has confirmed that it has carried out the deletion of the levels due to thecopyright infringement related to the 007 series, without specifically mentioning MGM: “We respect the request for membership of intellectual property rights made by those who hold them and we expect our users to do the same”, reported Ubisoft, contacted by Kotaku.

“This has to do with the creator of the map and who owns the rights and we have nothing else to report at the moment.” The action is undoubtedly drastic, if you also think about the fact that it was an original creation without asset recycling and that it was distributed free of charge. On the other hand, it’s not the first time that MGM has proven itself extremely protective on issues concerning 007, indeed.

Last year, the film company applied for the cancellation of a remake project of GoldenEye 007 on Unreal Engine 4, similarly rights management issues prevented the release of the 007 GoldenEye remaster on Xbox Live Arcade which was practically ready in 2007. In the meantime, IO Interactive is being developed the new official game currently identified as Project 007.