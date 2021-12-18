007 – Danger Zone: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 18 December 2021, at 9.20 pm on Rete 4 airs 007 – Danger Zone, a 1987 film directed by John Glen. It is the fifteenth film in the James Bond saga. To impersonate the secret agent for the first time is Timothy Dalton, who makes the character harder and therefore closer to the idea of ​​the Flemish Bond. But let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

James Bond takes part, together with some of his colleagues, in an operation of the British Ministry of Defense in Gibraltar: what on paper should have been a simple exercise turns out to be a trap, hatched by unknown persons to hit M’s men, where they die. two agents. Subsequently, the secret agent is sent on a mission to Bratislava to organize the desertion in the West of the Soviet general Georgi Koskov. A female sniper tries to kill him; 007 should kill her, but he spares her by firing on his weapon. The spy then completes the task by making the soldier flee first to Austria and then to Great Britain through a gas pipeline, evading the borders. During an initial interrogation in an MI6 safe house, Koskov reveals various information but is later kidnapped by Necros, a hitman in Koskov’s pay. Investigating the incident, Bond discovers the true identity of the Bratislava sniper: she is the cellist Kara Milovy, a lover of Koskov himself, used by the latter to make his escape more credible.

007 – Danger Zone: the cast of the film

We saw the plot of 007 – Danger Zone, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Timothy Dalton: James Bond

Maryam d’Abo: Kara Milovy

Desmond Llewelyn: Q

Caroline Bliss: Miss Moneypenny

Robert Brown: M

John Terry: Felix Leiter

Joe Don Baker: Brad Whitaker

Art Malik: Kamran Shah

Jeroen Krabbé: Gen. Georgi Koskov

John Rhys-Davies: Gen. Leonid Pushkin

Geoffrey Keen: Fredrick Gray

Walter Gotell: General Gogol

Andreas Wisniewski: Necros

Thomas Wheatley: Saunders

Virginia Hey: Rubavitch

Julie T. Wallace: Rosika Miklos

Streaming and live TV

Where to see 007 – Danger zone live on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, will be broadcast tonight – Saturday 18 December 2021 – at 9.20 pm on Rete 4. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the free platform MediasetPlay.it.