The politically correct also affects 007. Fleming lyrics rewritten

There is no peace for the literature which he resisted wars And famines over the centuries but which is now yielding more and more to the “politically correct“. After the criticisms that came from many quarters, the publisher puffincontrolled by giant Penguin Random House, made a major shooting adjustment to its substitute in the books Of Dahllike the novel ‘The Chocolate Factory‘, some adjectives and terms considered “non-inclusive” such as ugly and fatchoosing the way of compromise: both the ‘cleaned’ version that that original. But not even the time to close a controversy that another one immediately arises, this time – we read in the Corriere della Sera – to end up in the viewfinder is James Bond. “Coloured person” or “black man” instead of the original words “negro”, “black”, “African”: thus the «racist terms» will disappear from new editions of Ian’s novels Fleming, creator of 007.

After i books For children by British author Roald Dahl – continues the Corriere – now it’s up to the 007 spy stories to be reviewed and cleaned up in the name of political correctness. In the case of Flemingin view of reprint of the novels of the creator of secret agent 007, expected in AprilIan Fleming Publications Ltd, which holds the copyright, has commissioned a revision For delete words which today could result inappropriate. The occasion is the seventy years since the release of Casino Royale (1953), first book of the saga with the agent in the service of his majesty: in the new edition some updates while maintaining maximum fidelity to the original text and the period in which it is set. Each new edition of James Bondwill also bear the wording: “This book was written at a time when they were common terms And attitudes that could be considered offensive come on modern readers“.

