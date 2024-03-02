sales or registration figures, you have winners every month but also losers

Bam, there it is again in the mailbox on the first of the month, the registration figures for February 2024. We are now two months into this jubilee year (working an extra day for the same salary, yay…).

Yesterday we immediately announced who topped the rankings in the sales figures for February 2024 article. The funny conclusion in that article is that both premium and budget are popular among car buyers in the Netherlands.

Now a look at the models that have not yet moved very well or not at all in 2024. Cars with 0 or few registrations.

0 registrations in 2024 Lucid / Lucid Air

The American EV brand has not yet been rewarded for its presence in the Netherlands with registrations in January or February. The counter is still at 0 after two months. While last year in the same 2 months, 9 more were registered. They were one of the few brands that were present in Geneva.

Where passing winter sports enthusiast @rubenpriest she happened to take a picture of. They were there with the Lucid Gravity. And the Air Sapphire. But especially the model at the bottom of the price list, the new Lucid Air pure, with its entry price of € 88,000, should attract buyers and registrations.

0 registration in 2024 Suzuki Across

Damn, that Across looks like a Toyota Rav4, okay, we know that now. Unfortunately, the Suzuki cannot keep up with the registration figures of the Toyota. 311 of these have already been registered in 2024 (compared to 137 in the same period last year!). Unfortunately, at Suzuki the counter for the Across is still at 0. Perhaps Suzuki should consider supplying the basic model of the Rav4 with a Suzuki badge and not the top model.

Now you are of course curious where Suzuki gets its sales from. Apart from the engines, they do this with the Vitara and the Ignis, at least 500 of each model have already been sold until 2024.

In addition, there are a number of cars of which we had mainly hoped that more would be sold. Yes, of course we will talk about the Alfa Romeo Giulia and the Stelvio again. Only 1 of both models has been registered so far. But budget-wise we know that every Giulia and Stelvio have a good impact on BPM income. So we would now like to thank the two heroes who took the step.

It is logical that we had hoped for more registrations for both models, because last year 16 Giulias and 6 Stelvios were registered during this period.

And of course you also hope that more than 1 Toyota GR86 is registered in the first two months of the year. Last year there were 7. But that model also does not get off mercifully when the BPM penalty is imposed.

Is that all of them?

No, the list is a little longer with cars that are still at 0. Okay, a few more then. The cars below have also not yet registered in 2024

Opel Zafira Life

Rolls Royce Cullinan

Subaru Solterra

Toyota Mirai

Jaguar XF

Main photo: Just because we can, we take another look at the Audi A7, which has also left us. Just like the Audi TT. Two more of that TT were registered in the same period in 2023 and of the A7 there were, yes, 7!

