A new snowy adventure comes to our consoles. 0 Degrees is now available on Xbox. The game developed by Eastasiasoft Y Kiddo dev gives us the opportunity to discover a frozen world that combines platform action with challenging puzzles where we will put our intelligence to the test.

0 Degrees is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

On 0 Degrees We will take control of a climber who needs our help to overcome various ice obstacles, such as climbing frozen peaks or through dark caves. We will have to solve obstacles throughout 40 levels while we face mysterious dangers that will put our survival at risk.

Offers with Gold and Featured Offers for the week of May 18

Our mission will be to activate the switches that unlock the teleportation points that will allow us to open doors and find special crystals to advance to the next level. We can create blocks of ice that will save us from abysmal falls, although they will also help us to overcome obstacles on the ground, for this we will have to stack them one on top of the other or throw them to get out of trouble.

This entertaining pixel art game offers us the option to start the game from whatever level we have reached, either because we get stuck or because we want to improve our time.

You can find 0 Degrees on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 3.99 with a 20% discount for the next 14 days.