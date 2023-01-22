DAn internal report followed the final whistle. “All in” – with this urgent appeal, Christian Streich let his players know that he felt an urgent need to speak. The SC Freiburg coach reacted to the rough 6-0 defeat at VfL Wolfsburg with a mixture of sarcasm and self-criticism.

Stopping contact with the fans who have traveled with you immediately after the end of the game and ordering the entire team into the dressing room is not in keeping with normal Freiburg procedures. But Streich was annoyed that “actually everything we did was completely wrong. Obviously including me.” His conclusion after the 16th matchday was: Humility is back in Freiburg.

There were many reasons for the slip-up of a team that was in second place in the table for two months during the Bundesliga break. Streich criticized the lack of duel behavior and a bad staggering of the team parts.

After just 56 seconds Patrick Wimmer scored for the effective Wolfsburg 1:0. Goals from Jonas Wind (2), Yannick Gerhardt, Ridle Baku and former Freiburg player Luca Waldschmidt followed from the penalty spot. It was strange that Streich made his first substitution after 57 minutes when the score was 0:4. And why goalkeeper Mark Flekken hesitated with his passes for almost the entire game instead of encouraging Freiburg to build up the game quickly also remained a mystery.







“Now we’ve experienced it too”

The mood of a team that has shown enthusiastic football so far this season was in the basement. “You can lose on a bad day. But we can’t let ourselves be shot down like that,” said Freiburg team captain Christian Günter. A strange lethargy swept over him and his team. Real rebellion was never in sight. “Wolfsburg was extremely sure of the ball and ice cold in the first half. The ball went extremely well for them. But getting six huts shouldn’t happen to us,” admitted Günter.

After such a bitter start to the new year, many clubs would fly the club flag at half-mast and frantically search for mistakes. But the 57-year-old prank remains true to himself and his line. In preparation for the home game against Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday, the veteran chooses the usual procedure. “Absolutely normal. Make a video, talk to each other and play football” – this is the reaction of the trainer and the further procedure.

Streich refrains from taking punitive measures and takes a large part of the blame on himself. It was his mistake that the team and fans could not meet in the stadium to work through frustration. “0:6 – now we’ve experienced that too,” said Streich. In his inimitable way, he immediately heralded the transition to the hoped-for normality.