Official statistics on the latest developments in the “Covid-19” data in the United Arab Emirates showed that the average daily examinations during the last week amounted to 494,128.4 examinations, at a rate of 4,996 examinations per 100,000 people, while the rate of positive infections came from the total examinations. 0.4%, and the statistics showed that the average daily injuries during the same period amounted to 2,089.6, at a rate of 21.1 per 100,000 people, and the average daily recovery cases reached 1,209.1 cases, at a rate of 12.2 per 100,000 people, and the death rate from injuries was 0.2%.

In detail, the official spokesman for the health sector in the country, Dr. Farida Al-Hosani, reiterated that Corona vaccines are one of the best ways to prevent infection with “Covid-19”, and to maintain health and safety, in addition to reducing the severity of infection in the event of exposure to the virus, and reducing the possibility of infection. Exposure to complications that require admission to hospital or death, noting that “studies have shown that the supportive dose plays a major role in enhancing immunity, reaching levels capable of protecting the body from the virus, after the memory of recognition decreases over time.”

Al Hosani called on eligible community members to take the vaccination and booster doses, including children and people with weak immune systems.

She urged community members who did not receive the vaccine to go to the nearest vaccination center, where health authorities provided various types of “Covid-19” vaccinations approved according to the regulations and procedures used to license the vaccine, which confirms the safety and effectiveness of vaccination.

She stressed the importance of adhering to precautionary measures, and conducting periodic laboratory tests, which would preserve health and safety, through early detection of infection, and social responsibility to maintain health, safety and protection from infection, in addition to preserving the national efforts made.

The UAE topped the world in dealing with the pandemic last January, according to the results of the resilience index in dealing with “Covid-19”, issued by the international agency “Bloomberg”, for monitoring levels of flexibility in dealing with the pandemic and the ability to contain it in various countries. the scientist.

The UAE’s score reached 78.9 out of 100 at the end of last January, based on 12 criteria used by Bloomberg, which gave the country the world leader during the month of January.

Bloomberg also reported in its report that the ratio of vaccine doses to the total population of the country amounted to 244.4% until the end of January.

She described the UAE’s performance on the index as the most consistent in a year.

The report also showed that the UAE was able to return its aspects of life to its normal form, which prevailed before the outbreak of the pandemic. He added that this return is reflected in several tangible facts on the ground.



