Of the 1. FSV Mainz 05 slides deeper into the crisis even after the coaching change. On Friday evening, the team led by interim coach Jan-Moritz Lichte conceded a 4-0 defeat against Union Berlin. Max Kruse made his successful debut in the starting lineup.
Goals: 1: 0 Kruse (13th), 2: 0 Ingvartsen (49th), 3: 0 Friedrich (63rd), 4: 0 Pohjanpalo (64th)
Mainz was able to contain the Berlin offensive a bit in the first half, but it wasn’t really a goal of its own. The lead gained by Max Kruse with a header was only significantly expanded in the course of the second half of the game.
Christopher Trimmel provided both templates for the goals of Ingvartsen and Friedrich, and at the end of the day, newcomer Joel Pohjanpalo closed the lid. A deserved victory for the Iron, who met Mainz 05 on a currently completely chaotic team.
Mainz sports director Rouven Schröder will now try to turn things around again by hiring a new head coach. Previously, the squad planner Achim Beierlorzer had to fire after two defeats at the start of the season. Adam Szalai’s expulsion has also resulted in significant disagreements between the team and the club’s management.
