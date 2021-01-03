NYour coach, New Year, same misery: FC Schalke 04 also lost in Christian Gross’ debut and are only one game away from the negative record of Tasmania Berlin. Despite some initially good approaches, the Revierklub, without a win for 30 league games, lost 0: 3 (0: 1) on Saturday evening at Hertha BSC with too little resistance. Mattéo Guendouzi (36th minute), Jhon Cordoba (52nd) and the recently substitute Krzysztof Piatek (80th) spoiled Gross’ debut as fourth Schalke coach and possibly the last hopeful of this season with their goals in the Berlin Olympic Stadium.

“The second half, if we play like that, we are not competitive,” said Schalke professional Mark Uth on Sky with clear words. He also clearly called for reinforcements during the winter break. “Those responsible still have to take action on the transfer market. We need players who can help us immediately. ”As early as next Saturday, in the home game against 1899 Hoffenheim as the bottom of the table in the Bundesliga, the almost 54-year-old sad Tasmania record is threatened. Four points after 14 games – Schalke has never been so bad in its Bundesliga history. All teams that had so few points at this point were relegated at the end of the season.

With the second home win of the season, Hertha set the signal requested by coach Bruno Labbadia and manager Michael Preetz to join the top half of the table. “We have big plans, so it’s nice that we clinched victory. That doesn’t make everything a lot better, but it makes it a little easier, ”said Labbadia. For the no longer undisputed leadership duo of the Berliners, the three points were a liberation. It was a close game, we were a little lucky that we weren’t behind, ”said Hertha keeper Alexander Schwolow. “But we were able to improve significantly in the second half.”

Gross stood in his coaching zone in a blue Schalke jacket and mostly with his hands in his pockets. “I’m tough on it, but I know what it takes to fight relegation here. I have to speak up, support them and, of course, first and foremost praise them, ”said the 66-year-old Swiss at Sky before kick-off. After a long absence from the Bundesliga, he was unable to perform miracles. But his team deserved friendly words.

Against the unsettled Berliners after the recent disappointments, Schalke held compact for a long time and also had their chances. On his comeback after a severe head injury, Uth (11th), who was quite agile, tested Alexander Schwolow. Teeanger striker Matthew Hoppe (21st) caused the Hertha goalkeeper problems with a header. Schwolow reacted brilliantly against Uth (28th) when he appeared free in front of him after a counterattack.

Hertha coach Labbadia had already seen his attackers close in his chic sand-colored winter coat compared to the zero goal shot game against Mainz before Christmas. Dodi Lukebakio (22nd) failed after a fine counterattack against Ralf Fährmann, who had been given preference by Gross in the Schalke goal over Frederik Rönnow. Fährmann was also able to fend off Vladimir Darida’s (28th) volleyball attempt, but the 32-year-old was powerless when Guendouzi’s first goal in the Olympic Stadium.

The tour gave the Berliners a lot of security. Even after the break, the hosts took the initiative and quickly rewarded themselves with the second goal. Matheus Cunha, who was recently severely scolded by Labbadia, quickly initiated the attack. In the end, Cordoba was just right on his comeback after an ankle injury and proved his long-missed scoring qualities.

Several Schalke members later held a kind of council of war in the center circle. Obviously there was a lack of courage and skills to catch up. Gross also had to accept that on the sidelines. Ferry man even saved his team from a major defeat several times – but ultimately had no chance with Piatek’s fourth goal of the season.