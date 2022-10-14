TAfter the next setback at FC Schalke 04, rainer Frank Kramer is unlikely to be held back. After a long, committed but unlucky performance, the newly promoted team suffered their fourth defeat in a row in a 0:3 (0:2) against TSG Hoffenheim on Friday evening. The sports management had previously demanded a reaction from the team, which was done in a fighting manner – but again no points were scored.

Instead, the Kramers team had a lot of bad luck with two post hits and two justified penalties for Hoffenheim, which were only awarded after the video referee intervened. “It hurts. So shortly after the game everyone is busy with themselves. It was dead silence,” said striker Simon Terodde at “DAZN” after the final whistle.

Robert Skov safely converted both penalties (11th minute/59th). In addition, Munas Dabbur (45 + 2) scored shortly before the break during a Schalke urge phase after a counterattack. As a result, the team of former Schalke coach André Breitenreiter moved up to third place in the Champions League for at least one day. After the tenth day of play, however, Schalke will definitely fall back to a direct relegation zone.

Kramaric not operational

It was still unclear at the end of the game whether Kramer would be back on the Schalke bench again when the two clubs met again in the DFB Cup in Sinsheim on Tuesday. After the third Hoffenheim goal, some fans shouted "Kramer out" like the last time it was 4-0 at Bayer Leverkusen.







Hoffenheim had to do without their top striker Andrej Kramaric for a short time, who was unable to play after being hit on his ankle. At Schalke, the counted Kramer changed his starting eleven three times, but he apparently did without a tactical change from the four to a three-man defense. Because as the game went on, the defensive tactics got pretty wild. The idea wasn’t exactly clear.

Kramer’s worries increased immediately after the kick-off, Schalke helped a lot in the 0:1. In the crowded penalty area, Leo Greiml came too late in the fight for the ball against Christoph Baumgartner, the Austrian central defender kicked his compatriot in the shin.







According to the images on the video monitor, referee Florian Badstübner had no choice but to point to the point. Skov converted safely.

Gaps on counters

The Royal Blues didn’t give up, which the fans rewarded with loud cheers. The effort was right, the miners fought for scoring chances. When Florent Mollet and Thomas Ouwejan had a double chance after half an hour, first the post and then guest goalkeeper Oliver Baumann prevented the deserved equalizer.

In defense, however, Schalke again revealed large gaps in counterattacks. Georginio Rutter, who started for Kramaric, did not accept the invitation to make it 2-0 (23′). Dabbur did better just before half-time with a shot worth seeing. Schalke, who missed a chance up front through Simon Terodde, were literally overrun again when they counterattacked.

Kramer reacted and brought on Mehmet Aydin, who was trained at Schalke 04, for Cedric Brunner at half-time – but Schalke were unlucky. Almost immediately after Marius Bülter hit the post (56′), Ouwejan caused a hand penalty, which Skov used for a preliminary decision. After that, the guests let the ball and opponents skilfully run.