D.he Schalke professionals crept disappointed on the evening of a doubly bitter Saturday. After the surprising rejection of the supposed hopeful Ralf Rangnick, the staggering FC Schalke 04 has proven to be a good opponent for Borussia Mönchengladbach. After the last seven competitive defeats, coach Marco Rose’s team deservedly won 3-0 (1-0) at the bottom of the Bundesliga table on Saturday evening.

Thanks to the goals of captain Lars Stindl (15th minute) and Stefan Lainer (63rd) as well as an own goal by Schalke keeper Frederik Rönnow (72nd) Rose was spared the club negative record of a coach with eight bankruptcies in a row from Wolf Werner from 1989. This means that Rose, who moved to Borussia Dortmund in the summer, should work a little more calmly on the catastrophic exploitation of opportunities, which was also revealed on Saturday during the upcoming international break. With 36 points from 26 games, Borussia jumped to ninth place for at least one day.

“That was our big goal today,” said Gladbach’s national player Matthias Ginter on Sky. “We showed the consistency that we lacked in the last few games. We played it off very well and didn’t allow much in the back. ”Goalscorer Lainer said:“ The relief is extremely great. Now before the international break, it was extremely important that we had a sense of achievement. “

Rangnick doesn’t want to come

For Schalke and the new coach Dimitrios Grammozis, the situation remains hopeless after the 18th season defeat. On Sunday, the gap to a non-relegation place could grow to 14 points. The club has long been in the planning for the 2nd division. Rangnick was intended to play a key role as the supposed future sports director. With his cancellation before the game, the unrest at Schalke has increased again. “Unfortunately, due to the numerous imponderables within the club, I am currently unable to take on the sporting responsibility at S04,” said Rangnick, thus revealing the turmoil of the tumbling club.

Jens Buchta, head of the supervisory board, was completely surprised by the cancellation and indirectly blamed a pro-Rangnick group of influential people from business and politics, among others. This group not only made contact with Rangnick past the club committees, but also addressed existing Schalke sponsors, among other things. “That didn’t help us in any way,” ranted Buchta and announced that he would speak to Rangnicks advisor Marc Kosicke again at the beginning of the week: “I will certainly sound out everything again.”

Rangnick was also under discussion in Gladbach as the coach’s successor to Rose. After a conversation with sports director Max Eberl some time ago, contact was last broken off again, according to Rangnick advisor Kosicke. In the game, as expected, the Gladbachers were the clearly better team from the start, despite the series of defeats.

The captain himself ensured safety early on with his eleventh goal of the season. For Stindl it was also the 16th goal participation this season. He is the third most successful German player in the best European leagues behind Bayern Munich’s Thomas Müller (24) and Kevin Volland from AS Monaco (20). The Gladbach leadership was preceded by one of Schalke’s William’s many mistakes.

Rönnow boxes the ball into the goal himself

The completely overwhelmed loan from VfL Wolfsburg was replaced by Schalke coach Grammozis for Bastian Oczipka after just 20 minutes. This did not change the dominance of the guests. Gladbach pressed for the 2-0, but, as so often in the past few weeks, presented itself extremely weak in the end. Alassane Plea (32nd), Marcus Thuram (35th) and Florian Neuhaus (37th) missed the preliminary decision before the break.

After the change, Borussia continued to dominate possession of the ball. In the meantime, the Gladbachers also revealed their current uncertainty in some situations. Only the header of Lainer, who was completely free after a corner, decided the one-sided game. To make matters worse for Schalke, goalkeeper Rönnow punched a header from Nico Elvedi himself into the goal a little later.