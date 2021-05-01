Official statistics issued by the Department of Education and Knowledge showed that the percentage of national cadres among teachers in private schools compared to resident teachers is 0.29%, all of them women, compared to the absence of any citizen teacher in the private education sector.

Specialists considered that “these numbers constitute a challenge to instilling a national identity in the hearts of children, especially since about 25% of private school students are Emiratis.”

On the other hand, the Department of Education and Knowledge affirmed that “employment in private schools depends on supply, demand, and the availability of qualifications that meet work requirements.”

In detail, official statistics showed that there are no citizen teachers in private schools in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, while the number of female Emirati teachers reached 58 (32 in Abu Dhabi, seven in Al Ain, and 19 in Al Dhafra) compared to 19,664 resident teachers (15,375 teachers). And four thousand and 289 teachers).

The professor of culture and society at the Canadian University, Dr. Saif Rashid Al-Jabri, warned of the extremely dangerous effects of the absence of the citizen element from private schools, and its negative repercussions on the reality of the educational process, and the state’s future plans, stressing that “the teacher’s role is one of the foundations of building the nation.” .

Al-Jabri said that “the citizen teacher is one of the pillars of human development and the development of the educational system,” stressing that there is a “big gap between the reality and expectations of the education system and the building of the citizen teacher,” because “private and government schools suffer from a shortage of citizen cadres, and new exits must be found to push him to participate in Education, after the state took care of its education and armed it with knowledge ».

And he suggested creating a condition of national service for the honor of the profession that everyone who learned at the expense of the state should participate in the educational work, especially since there are many graduates who are able to provide science to students.

He added, “The state must intervene to establish a law that allows citizens the opportunity to work in private schools and universities, especially universities that avoid hiring citizens without a clear reason for that.”

He stressed the need to reconsider the necessary procedures to follow up and empower the citizen to participate with others in the educational process «so that students see that the citizen teacher is present in the educational stages, due to the importance of instilling a love of the country, citizenship and societal values ​​in their minds, and building the Emirati national identity through different educational methods. And he said: “A solution must be found for this so that we never reach zero citizen teachers in our schools and universities.”

A member of the Emirates Bar Association, Legal Counsel Salem Saeed Al-Haiqi, confirmed that “the citizens’ reluctance to pursue the teaching profession in the private sector is the result of several reasons, the most important of which are the weak financial return and incentives compared to work in government teaching, the incompatibility of the effort exerted with the financial return, and the excessive effort and job burdens Which may extend beyond the official working hours, and the instability of the future career in the private sector, in addition to the belief of some that teaching is not held in high social esteem. There are also pressures associated with some parents, and the behavior and pressures of teenage students, which makes many people alienate the profession in general and in the private sector in particular.

Al-Haiki called for setting a minimum wage for citizen teachers in the private sector, to be on par with its counterpart in the government sector, allocating a number of material and moral privileges to motivate the teacher, establishing a ladder of promotions based on years of experience, as is the case in other jobs, and creating bonuses for citizen teachers in the private sector. To encourage them to get involved in this field.

He added, “He must also be rehabilitated socially by focusing on his role and efforts in preparing generations through awareness campaigns and making use of the media and social media.”

Al-Haiki stressed the need for educational institutions in the private sector to be required to employ Emirati teachers who are looking for work and registered with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and to reject the requests submitted by companies to bring in non-citizen teachers unless the registry is empty of any requests, pointing out that the UAE legislator stipulated that “ The Labor Department may not approve the employment of non-citizens except after verifying the reality of their records that there are no unemployed workers among the citizens registered in the employment department who are able to perform the required work.

He added, “The presence of citizen teachers in private education institutions contributes to introducing non-Emirati students to Emirati culture, highlighting the morals and culture of the people, as well as introducing them to the state’s orientations in spreading tolerance with all segments of society.”

Relatives of citizen students in private schools, Muhammad Adel, Musaad al-Rubaie, Abdullah Al-Balushi, Fatima Al-Hammadi, and Noura Rashid, warned of the existence of private schools whose staff does not include any citizen teacher, which poses a threat to the national identity, pointing to the necessity to oblige private schools to appoint a percentage of Citizens among its administrative and educational staff, and providing financial and moral incentives to attract them until the national voice finds a place for it in this important sector, and the behavioral violations that occur in private schools from time to time as a result of the difference in cultures and the absence of citizens alerting the danger of transgressing Emirati culture and traditions.

Officials in private schools, Hussein Jad, Sanaa Ahmed, and Umayma Shaban attributed the absence of a citizen teacher to private schools to his preference for the government sector over the private sector due to the low salaries of the private sector, the limited job promotion in the teaching profession, and the availability of job opportunities in the public and private sectors better in the advantages of the profession Education in general.

They indicated that the lack of financial capabilities in private schools prevented the expansion of attracting and appointing citizens.

On the other hand, the Department of Education and Knowledge confirmed, in its response to Emirates Today’s inquiries about the reasons for citizens ’reluctance to work in private schools, that the school community in Abu Dhabi is distinguished by its diversity and embracing all students and teachers of various nationalities, as private schools and educational partnerships schools are provided in Abu Dhabi. 14 different educational curricula to teach students of about 160 nationalities, in line with Abu Dhabi’s position as one of the best cities to live in the world, noting that the private education sector in the emirate attracts those with experience and competencies in school operations, whether in the educational or administrative field, at the local level. And universal.

The department indicated that the employment procedures in educational institutions are subject to the labor laws in force in the country, and it gives Emiratis priority in employment.

In the absence of national competencies to fill the available vacancy, schools can employ teachers and administrators of other nationalities, pointing out that «the recruitment process in schools is subject to supply and demand and the availability of qualifications that meet the requirements of work».

The department stressed the need to ensure that schools employ appropriate skills, with the minimum academic requirements and experience required for each job.

Proposals

Citizen university students Bilal Al-Saadi, Muhammad Al-Shamsi, Omar Saad, Walaa Al-Badr and Mahra Hassan considered that “the educational environment is not attractive to citizens, especially males.”

They attributed this to several reasons, most notably the work environment, and that the career future of many other professions is better than the career future of the teacher, the lack of a job cadre encouraging promotion, the weakness of incentives and allowances compared to other jobs, changing the prevailing culture about the teacher, and restoring the reputation, prestige, respect and appreciation of the teacher in the society.

To encourage citizens to work in private schools, they suggested creating their own job cadre that includes a number of job incentives and advantages that are not available in the rest of the sectors, to give priority to this field, given its importance in building the Emirati personality, pointing out the need for the new job cadre to include salaries in line with The living costs of the Emirati family.

Emirates ID

The Department of Education and Knowledge informed «Emirates Today» that the number of citizens working in the educational and administrative fields in educational institutions subject to the legislation of the department is more than 357 employees, who work with their colleagues from more than 137 nationalities to provide education services and administrative support in schools, which reflects the culture of openness and tolerance. Which state schools are keen to instill in students ’hearts to build a generation of international citizens who are able to pursue their studies and work in any country, noting that everyone is keen to instill the Emirati identity among students, regardless of their nationalities, by adopting the Ministry of Education’s decisions on Arabic language subjects And Islamic Education and Social Studies, in addition to the ongoing initiatives launched by the department in cooperation with schools and other government agencies specialized in this field.

– Employment procedures in educational institutions are subject to labor laws.

The teacher must be rehabilitated by focusing on his role in preparing the generations.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

