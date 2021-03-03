D.he Leipzig players lay exhausted in each other’s arms, cup hero Yussuf Poulsen ran across the field, wrapped up thickly, grinning. The team of RB coach Julian Nagelsmann has dethroned the defensive kings of VfL Wolfsburg and is only two wins away from the greatest success in the club’s history. The Saxons won on Wednesday in the quarter-finals of the DFB Cup 2-0 (0-0) against the previous eight games without conceding Wolves.

Poulsen (63rd) and Hee-chan Hwang (88th) scored Leipzig with their goals for the second time after 2019 in the semifinals. For Poulsen, who gave VfL the first goal after 818 minutes, it was the fifth cup goal this season. “The boys played a very good game and fought hard,” said Nagelsmann on Sky TV and added: “First of all, we dream of making a good game in the semifinals. Nothing changes. We have to go the way first. Should we come to Berlin, we can talk about other things. “

This means that the Leipzigers, who are only two points behind Bayern in the Bundesliga, have another chance to win the title this season. Especially since the record cup winner from Munich is no longer represented in the competition. VfL, on the other hand, proved to be RB’s favorite opponents in the cup. In the fifth duel, the Leipziger prevailed for the fourth time. Also because Wolfsburg’s striker Wout Weghorst put a penalty kick well over the gate (26th). When he shot, the Dutchman slipped in the mud and then swore wildly across the lawn, gesticulating.

The Leipzig defender Willi Orban apparently injured himself more seriously. The Hungarian national football player was substituted at half time. “Willi injured his wrist. It looks like it’s broken. He had problems after just two minutes, ”said Nagelsmann after the game on ARD. For Orban it would be the second injury in a cup game against Wolfsburg. At the 6-1 in October 2019, the central defender had seriously injured his knee and was out for several months.

Mad Parade by Casteels

“The cup is All or Nothing. And we want everything! ”Said Wolfsburg’s coach Oliver Glasner as a motto. Accordingly, the two teams, which have been performing so strongly for weeks, played an intense, competitive game and underlined why they are in second and third place in the Bundesliga. RB coach Nagelsmann also showed full commitment, who loudly denounced one or the other referee decision.

VfL traveled to Leipzig with the proud record of eight competitive games without conceding a goal. Why Wolfsburg goalkeeper Koen Casteels is so difficult to beat was demonstrated by the Belgian in the eleventh minute when he defused Christopher Nkunku’s header with a maddening parade. With the second big chance in Leipzig, Casteels was lucky that Justin Kluivert’s header from a short distance was more like a return (18th).

RB did not show the failures of top performers Marcel Sabitzer, Angeliño and Marcel Halstenberg and acted extremely powerfully and found gaps in the strong VfL defense. The Wolfsburg, however, relied on quick switching moments and proved to be an uncomfortable opponent.

Only one slip by Weghorst prevented the guests from taking the lead in the 26th minute. The Dutchman put the penalty kick well over the goal when, of all things, his standing leg slipped when he shot. The video referee had previously intervened, because when Kevin Mbabu shot, he was hit in the foot by Nkunku. More good opportunities from Xaver Schlager (38th) and Renato Steffen (45th) defused Leipzig goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi.



Yussuf Poulsen shot the lead for RB Leipzig.

Image: Reuters





The second half started like the first – with a save from Casteels, who got the upper hand when Poulsen shot (51.). A little later, the goalkeeper was defeated. After a strong counterattack and a double one-two with the recently substituted Alexander Sörloth, Poulsen hit with a deflected shot. Wolfsburg tried everything again, but Josip Brekalo didn’t have more than one chance (78th). Instead, Hwang made everything clear.

“We played a very decent game. It was an uphill battle. We hope that the DFB Cup journey will continue. You could see that the team really wanted to win, ”said Leipzig’s managing director Oliver Mintzlaff on ARD. Wolfsburg’s Maximilian Arnold, who played his 300th competitive game for VfL, was disappointed: “It’s brutal to play here, you have to admit that without envy. In the second half we lost the thread a bit and deservedly eliminated. If you want to win the cup, you have to beat Leipzig, we didn’t succeed today. “