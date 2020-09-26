B.orussia Dortmund had to put up with a strong setback before the explosive Supercup duel against FC Bayern. The team of coach Lucien Favre lost on Saturday in the first away game of the season at FC Augsburg with 0: 2 (0: 1). Felix Uduokhai (40th minute) and Daniel Caligiuri (54th) made the first game for over half a year in the home arena again in front of spectators for great cheers from 6000 fans.

The Swabians uncovered some weaknesses in the weaker BVB four days before their trial of strength on Wednesday with the newly crowned European Supercup winner from Munich. For the first time they were happy about a six-point start in the Bundesliga and the at least temporary lead in the table.

The Borussia boygroup, dubbed the “top European team” before the game by FCA coach Heiko Herrlich, who was once a professional for nine years in Dortmund, did well in midfield. She showed against extremely enthusiastic and enthusiastic Augsburgers but at least in this game that she still has a lot of development needs.

In contrast to his furious Bundesliga debut 252 days ago in Augsburg with three goals at 5: 3, Erling Haaland was also unable to put himself in the limelight. He saw yellow for the first time in his short Bundesliga career after a scuffle. The Dortmund team started dominantly with their ball-nosed offensive. With combined defensive forces, the Augsburgers kept the very great danger in the gate safely protected by Rafal Gikiewicz as far as possible. In addition, the clearly superior Borussia too often lacked precision on the last pass.

More and more, the Dortmunders let themselves be involved in a physical game before the break due to the aggressive duel behavior of the FCA. After BVB defender Emre Can hit his opponent Michael Gregoritsch in the face in a running duel, there was a free kick from the left wing.

Newcomer Caligiuri brought the ball sharply in front of the goal in his 300th Bundesliga game – and Uduokhai headed the first goal for Augsburg. Borussia goalkeeper Roman Bürki stuck with the goal from a few meters on the line. A little at a loss, the guests left the pitch with 71:29 percent possession in the first half and a 0-1 break.

Dortmund’s superiority continued in the second round, but Augsburg had the punch again. After a dream pass from Florian Niederlechner into the run of Caligiuri, Caligiuri prevailed and made it 2-0.

Dortmund pressed for the substitutes Marco Reus and Julian Brandt, but remained without penetration. Gikiewicz prevented the connection (85th) with a huge reflex against Mats Hummels and also saved against Haaland (90th). Augsburg straddled and ran, in turn hoped for the redeeming counterattack. Even without this, the Swabians were able to cheer at the spectator comeback.