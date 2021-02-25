D.he Bernese players jumped in circles in the penalty area, the Leverkusen players ran straight into the dressing room: The complete embarrassment for the Bundesliga in the Europa League is perfect. Bayer Leverkusen did not save the honor of the German elite league late in the evening and was eliminated in the intermediate round of the small European Cup. The Leverkusen lost against the Swiss double winner Young Boys Bern after the 3: 4 in the first leg also in their own stadium with 0: 2 (0: 0).

This means that none of the Bundesliga trio is represented in the round of 16. Before that, VfL Wolfsburg had already been eliminated from Norway in the playoffs against AEK Athens and 1899 Hoffenheim against Molde FK from Norway earlier in the evening. For Leverkusen, which only won three of the last 13 competitive games, it is the next bitter disappointment after the embarrassing cup-out at the fourth division club Rot-Weiss Essen three weeks ago. The last open dream of the first title since 1993 was already over at the end of February this time.

Coach Peter Bosz is likely to find it difficult to explain, despite the club’s confession to the contrary. “That is not our claim. The disappointment is very big now, ”said international Jonathan Tah. “It’s not as easy as in the first half of the season. But I didn’t have the feeling that any of us didn’t want to win the game today, ”added the defender at Nitro TV.

Goalkeeper Lomb fails again

The regular substitute goalkeeper Niklas Lomb made a serious blunder in the 0: 1 by Jordan Siebatcheu (48th), as he did four days earlier in the league game at FC Augsburg, when he dropped a deflected cross from his hand. “It was very difficult for him, but also for all of us,” said coach Bosz. Christian Fassnacht made the decision with his goal four minutes before the final whistle. For Bern and the coach Gerardo Seoane, who is being courted by Borussia Mönchengladbach, it is the first entry into a European round of 16 in 60 years.

Bosz didn’t want to look for excuses. “There aren’t any,” he said at Nitro. “The possibilities were there. But after conceding the goal it was very difficult, there was almost nothing left, ”added the coach. The guests from Switzerland were the nicer team in the first half. Before the break, Bayer did not get any significant scoring chance. The most extraordinary scene was involuntarily created by Bosz, who wanted to pick up a ball on the sidelines, slipped away and then cheered himself on with a wild gesture.

Bayer sports director Rudi Völler looked up imploringly at the break whistle. But instead of with support from above, the second half began with a moment of shock when Siebatcheu, who had already won twice in the first leg, took advantage of the Lomb mishap and headed the ball over the line from a meter.

Bailey almost spectacularly equalized, but his heel shot from four meters hit Bern goalkeeper David von Ballmoos exactly on the upper body (56th). Bosz brought in Lucas Alario as the second center forward alongside Patrik Schick. His team started running enthusiastically and wildly, but also without planning or ideas.