Trainer Jürgen Klopp has messed up with Liverpool for the third time in a row in the Premier League. After the last two draws, the Reds conceded a 0: 1 (0: 1) defeat at Southampton FC on Monday. Liverpool remain in the lead with 33 points, but the tied rival Manchester United is still one game behind.

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Danny Ings overcame Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker after less than two minutes with a lift in the far corner. Liverpool FC, in which the former Bayern star Thiago was in the starting line-up for the first time since mid-October after recovering from a knee injury, only fired his first shot at Fraser Forster’s goal in the 75th minute through Sadio Mane.

Southampton with former Leipzig coach Ralph Hasenhüttl is only four points behind Liverpool after the prestigious success as table sixth. On January 17th there will be a duel between old rivals Liverpool and United at Anfield. Before that, United has the chance to climb to the top in the game at Burnley FC (January 12).

The lockdown announced in the evening is unlikely to affect this game: According to Prime Minister Boris Johnson, amateur sport in Great Britain will have to pause for the time being. However, professional sport and thus the Premier League should continue to take place – albeit without spectators. Elite athletes and their coaches are therefore exempt from the restrictions, which are expected to apply until mid-February.