S.ou have perfected minimalism: coach Thomas Tuchel led Chelsea FC to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since 2014. On Tuesday evening, the top club from the Premier League with the national soccer players Kai Havertz and Antonio Rüdiger in the starting eleven achieved a 0: 1 (0: 0) in the quarter-final second leg against FC Porto.

Mehdi Taremi scored in stoppage time for the Portuguese, but only caused a few seconds of tremors. Last week’s first leg, the Londoners also won 2-0 in Seville, where the second leg also took place due to the corona-related travel restrictions. National striker Timo Werner was not used. “That was a tough, tough fight. Maybe not so nice to watch on TV, but very intense on the sidelines, ”said Tuchel. “We deserved to go on, but it was a tough 180 minutes.”

In the empty Estadio Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Porto sought salvation on the offensive with the courage of desperation. The 2004 premier class winners started with high speed and great intensity, Chelsea seemed quite surprised. Tuchel, who even reached the final with Paris St-Germain a year ago, slipped back and forth in the coaching bench, dissatisfied.

Chelsea’s German duo made their physical appearance in the hectic game. Havertz, who shone with a goal and an assist in the Premier League at the weekend, rubbed himself off in a private duel with Pepe. Even the strong Rüdiger did not shy away from a duel and stopped the attacks of the Portuguese with great effort. It was therefore only rarely dangerous, at the best opportunity Portos Jesus Corona (33rd) shot far over the goal from a good position.

The nominal hosts, who had eliminated Juventus Turin and superstar Cristiano Ronaldo in the round of 16, lacked ideas at the latest in the penalty area. Even after the break, Porto were initially the more active team with more pull to the goal. Chelsea withstood the pressure and hardly allowed any shots. On the other side, the former Dortmund Christian Pulisic had the first good chance in the 54th minute, but did not hit the ball properly. Porto increasingly ran out of breath, the goal came too late.

In the semi-finals of the premier class it is now against the winner of the duel between league competitor FC Liverpool with coach Jürgen Klopp and Real Madrid for international Toni Kroos. This game takes place on Wednesday. So Tuchel still has the chance to win two titles in his first season in England. The FA Cup will play against Manchester City in the semi-finals on Saturday.