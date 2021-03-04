Jürgen Klopp threatens to miss the Champions League qualification with Liverpool. In a direct duel between two aspirants for the premier class, the Reds lost 0: 1 (0: 1) against Chelsea. It was the fifth home defeat in a row. This has never happened before in the history of the club. In the table, Thomas Tuchel and his Blues, who are unbeaten in ten games under their new coach, improved to fourth place. Liverpool are seventh, four points behind North Londoners.

“We have to fight and we will fight,” Klopp had said shortly before the start of the “big game” on Sky. “We’re fighting for the top 4,” said his counterpart Tuchel: “It’s one of the games with full pressure, that’s Liverpool’s style.” But the Tuchel team got into the game much better. Mason Mount (42nd minute) scored the winning goal in the Anfield stadium shortly before half-time for the guests from London, where the German internationals Timo Werner and Antonio Rüdiger were in the starting line-up. Kai Havertz only came into play two minutes before the end for Werner, who had taken the supposed lead after 24 minutes. But the video referee did not recognize Werner’s goal because of a previous offside position.

Even after the break, Chelsea remained the more dangerous and present team. After a counterattack, Liverpool keeper Alisson, who returned after the death of his father, prevented Werner (77th) from falling further behind. Liverpool had no better chance over the entire game, seemed overplayed and had no offensive idea against Tuchel’s defensive team for weeks.

Klopp and Tuchel, who was Klopp’s successor at both FSV Mainz and Borussia Dortmund, faced each other for the first time in the Premier League. The last time the two German coaches met was when Klopp played with Liverpool in the Champions League against Paris Saint-Germain, trained by Tuchel.

Things also went well for the Italian league leaders Inter Milan this Thursday evening. At the end of the 25th match day, the “Nerazurri” in Serie A further expanded their lead over their pursuers. Thanks to a 2: 1 (0: 0) win at Parma Calcio, the second to bottom of the table, the lead over city rivals AC Milan, who separated 1: 1 from Udinese Calcio on Wednesday, is now six points. Inter have already been unbeaten in nine games and are already ten points ahead of defending champions Juventus Turin (4/49 points).

Parma, which has now been without a win for 16 games and is heading towards relegation, was lucky with several great chances for the Inter-Elf in the first half. Alexis Sanchez then took the lead after 54 minutes. Just eight minutes later, the Chilean followed up with his second goal. The next goal of the hosts scored the Brazilian Hernani (71.).